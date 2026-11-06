3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s We Hear All the Time in Dentists’ and Doctors’ Offices

When you’re in a waiting room, music can make or break the experience. As you’re tapping your fingers in nervous anticipation, you can’t help but notice the songs on the overhead speakers. And the right ones can ease your anxiety. That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three songs that we often hear in waiting rooms. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s we hear all the time in dentists’ and doctors’ offices.

“Ring My Bell” by Anita Ward from ‘Songs Of Love’ (1979)

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This 1979 offering from the talented singer Anita Ward has a 100-percent approval rating. There is nothing not to like about it. Ward’s voice is sweet and welcoming. The hook is simple, effective, and harmless. While Ward is a bit flirty in her delivery, the lyrics are so banal that people of all ages can enjoy what she’s singing about. And it’s for all those reasons and more that you’ll hear this tune in the waiting rooms of dentists and doctors any day of the week.

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“Here Comes The Sun” by Richie Havens from ‘Alarm Clock’ (1971)

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Waiting rooms love to pipe in cover songs. And if they’re soulful covers of songs by The Beatles, then all the better. And that’s just what you get when you play “Here Comes The Sun” by Richie Havens. While Havens is covering one of George Harrison’s most famous compositions, he does so with a different energy and a different approach. While Harrison is smooth and philosophical, Havens is strong and pronounced. It’s an interesting juxtaposition and one that makes for a perfect waiting room experience.

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy from ‘Jailbreak’ (1976)

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Every once in a while dentists’ and doctors’ offices like to pipe in classic rock music. They know their patients love classic rock, and so they want to offer their patients the music they like. Trouble is, some classic rock songs can be a bit aggressive. Others, though, walk the right balance. Enter: “The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy. The fun, jaunty track offers all the qualities of a great classic rock song but without the potentially brusque lyrics. It’s a win-win!

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