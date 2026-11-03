3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s We Bet You Sing All the Time in the Shower

Human beings have to bathe. So, we might as well make the daily experience fun, right? There is no sense in having to complete a task every day in silence. So, it can be fun to incorporate some good melodies and rhythms.

And that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that can help the showering experience immensely. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s we bet you sing all the time in the shower.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin from ‘Top Gun’ (1986)

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When a song is connected closely with a blockbuster movie, it often becomes quite famous. Such was the case with “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin. The 1986 tune was ubiquitous in the late 1980s thanks to its inclusion in Top Gun. People were singing it everywhere, from the car on the way to work to the shower after the day was done. Even today, it’s a popular shower tune. It’s easy to sing. It’s slow, and it doesn’t have some giant, sweeping high note. Try it out next time you’re shampooing your hair!

“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell from ‘Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret’ (1981)

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When it comes to the 1980s, you know the synth is going to be involved. And for a great synth-driven song to sing in the shower, look no further than “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell. The track is just so 1980s. That gives it even more charm. Sometimes when you’re singing in the shower, it’s not all about the performance or even the song itself. Sometimes it’s about what singing that song makes you feel. And sometimes it’s about traveling back in time to your childhood and remembering the tunes of the era.

“(I Just) Died In Your Arms” by Cutting Crew from ‘Broadcast’ (1986)

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This 1986 track from Cutting Crew is so dramatic. But that’s also what makes it especially fun to sing in the shower. You can act it out. You can pretend you’re on stage and you need to convince all the people in the audience that you really feel the emotion behind the lyrics. If a song ever deserved a chance to be on Broadway, this hit single surely did. Well, you can give “(I Just) Died In Your Arms” the next best thing and sing it in the shower.

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