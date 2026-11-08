3 Punk Rock Bands That Formed in the 1980s Whose Melodies Still Echo Decades Later

The 1980s were fertile ground for rock music—including many of its subgenres. The decade helped to create and foster a number of new and significant rock sounds. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below.

We wanted to explore three acts that began back in the day that continue to shape popular culture now. Indeed, these are three punk rock bands that formed in the 1980s whose melodies still echo decades later.

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Green Day

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While most music fans became accustomed to Green Day’s brand of energetic pop-punk music in the 1990s thanks to albums like Dookie and Insomniac, the band actually got started way back in the decade prior. The group was first formed in 1987 in Rodeo, California. Back then, the outfit was known as Sweet Children, but they took on their more well-known moniker in 1989. Since then, though, Green Day has released 14 studio albums, including their most recent, Saviors, in 2024. Today, they are known for indelible songs like “Basket Case”, “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”, and “When I Come Around”.

NOFX

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Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, NOFX has since garnered a legion of fans and pushed important boundaries. Fronted by bassist and singer Fat Mike, who later started the significant punk rock record label Fat Wreck Chords, NOFX released its debut studio album, Liberal Animation, in 1988. Since then, the group has gone on to drop 14 more records, including their latest (and final) one, Double Album, in 2022. Known for their wild vibes and experimental sounds, the band remains legendary in punk circles today.

Minor Threat

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Formed in Washington, D.C. in 1980, Minor Threat is anything but small. The group came of age during an important punk era around the nation’s capital, which included other outstanding acts like Bad Brains. Today, Minor Threat is remembered for both their hefty songs and for the “straight edge” movement they started, which included abstinence from sex and drugs. From a sonic perspective, the group gets into your bones and settles into your sinews. They take up residence in your marrow. And once you hear them, Minor Threat just never lets go.

Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns