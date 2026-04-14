3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Finalist Mikenley Brown: The Teenager Whose Voice Keeps Turning Heads (And Chairs)

The Voice Season 29 Finale airs tonight, and we could not be more excited. Mikenley Brown, a 19-year-old singer from Indiana, is one of the top 4 finalists in this year’s competition. She captured all three judges attention with her version of “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry. Now, she’s crushing it on Team Kelly. Here are three quick facts about Mikenley Brown.

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She’s Close to Her Parents

Mikenley has a great relationship with her mom and dad. Her dad, who likes to call himself her “dad-ager”, even frequently accompanies her at gigs. In her intro, the young singer touched on the reason why her relationship with her parents is so important to her.

“My parents believing in me is definitely the reason I’m here today,” she explained. “As a little girl, I was super-out-there, out of the box, super-loud, crazy, just like my dad and my mom. Once I got to middle school, I was bullied and had a really hard time with people telling me things that I need to change about myself, like my weight and my style, and who I am as a person.”

She continued, “My parents really stepped in and helped me through it and let me know that they’re always here for me, no matter what, and no matter who else is.”

She’s Also Auditioned for American Idol

Mikenley is no stranger to the talent show rodeo. In 2023, when she was just 17, the singer auditioned for American Idol as well. While she did not make it to the top 24, Mikenley did advance to Hollywood Week. She also gave an incredible performance of “Love On The Brain” by Rihanna. Check that out below.

She Released an EP in February

If you’ve fallen in love with Mikenley’s voice just like we have, you’re in luck, because this young singer just put some music out. In February of this year, Brown actually released a new EP with all original music.

On Instagram, Brown touched on what the process of writing this music was like for her.

“These songs I am releasing are songs that are incredibly special to me…each one of them is a true story of my own life and I pray and hope sharing my story can help others thru whatever it is they are going thru…” Brown writes. “i wrote each of these songs a few years back at the very start of my music journey and each and EVERY one of them have been made with SOOOO much love…and SOOOO many tears.”

Those wanting to follow Mikenley’s journey can tune into The Voice Finale tonight at 8 pm CT on NBC.