3 Rock Songs From the 1960s That Are So Catchy, They’re Practically Addictive

Rock music in the 1960s was supremely catchy. The decade produced so many tracks that just stayed in your memory. You could hear a tune one or two times, and all of a sudden you’d know it by heart.

Here below, we wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that could do just that. These are three songs that practically live in your memory banks. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1960s so catchy they’re practically addictive.

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“She Loves You” by The Beatles (Single, 1963)

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As soon as you read the song title for this track, you can hear it play out in your head. You can hear the sticky, happy harmonies from The Beatles; you can picture their fresh faces with their mop tops and guitars in hand. You can feel your cheeks all of a sudden as you begin to smile wide as the catchy bubblegum rock song plays. Even in the early years of the band, The Beatles knew how to write songs that could stick to your brain like some food sticks to your ribs.

“You Really Got Me” by The Kinks from ‘Kinks’ (1964)

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What was it about the mid-1960s and catchy rock songs? Indeed, there were more bands than just The Beatles seeing success for their work. The Kinks were also enjoying a lot of positive attention for their brand of buzzy, catchy rock songs. For an example of this, look no further than “You Really Got Me”. The rhythmic track makes you want to get up and dance. It makes you want to sing along. And you know what? You’ll do well in both because you’ve already got this catchy song stuck in your head!

“Louie Louie” by The Kingsmen from ‘The Kingsmen In Person’ (1963)

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Truly, this is one of the most addictive rock songs in history. The spare, wonky lyrics seem to invite you in to sing along with them. Not only that, but back in the 1960s there was a great deal of fear about this song and what it was urging the youth to do. But that only made young people want to listen to it more. When your parents say no to a given track, its addictive properties only increase. Duh! And that’s what happened with the addictive “Louie Louie” by The Kingsmen.

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