3 Rock Songs From the 1980s That Became Hits Against All Odds

These 1980s rock songs were major hits, despite all the odds stacked against them. These tracks shouldn’t have been as pivotal as they were, but audiences latched onto them nonetheless. These tracks became some of the band’s biggest hits, though no one would’ve wagered that at the time.

[RELATED: 3 Rock Songs From 1987 You Heard While Shopping at the Mall With Your Friends]

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“Sweet Child O’ Mine” – Guns N’ Roses

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This song ran counter to Guns N’ Roses’ bad-boy image in the 1980s. Instead of raw power, the band opted for something much sweeter. It shouldn’t have worked for this band’s motif, but it became a hit anyway.

“She’s got a smile that it seems to me / Reminds me of childhood memories / Where everything / was as fresh as the bright blue sky / Now and then, when I see her face,” the lyrics read. This tender love song was a welcome departure for the band and became one of their most successful singles ever.

“Eye Of The Tiger” – Survivor

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Rocky III‘s “Eye Of The Tiger” is one of the most recognizable songs ever. Despite its popularity, it wasn’t the film’s first choice for a theme song. Originally, they wanted to use “Another One Bites The Dust” to underscore the famous boxer’s storyline, but Queen wouldn’t give the go-ahead. Instead, Survivor penned this track, which proved to be just the right tone for the film.

“Risin’ up, back on the street / Did my time, took my chances / Went the distance, now I’m back on my feet / Just a man and his will to survive,” the lyrics read. Being a backup plan, this song wasn’t expected to become the timeless hit it is today.

“Train In Vain” – The Clash

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This Clash song became one of their most successful songs. But that success was a marvel, given how hastily the song was recorded. The song was made so late in the recording process that the album sleeves were already printed without this title.

“You say you stand by your man / So tell me something I don’t understand / You said you love me, and that’s a fact / And then you left me, said you felt trapped,” the lyrics read. These are lyrics every Clash fan can sing along to. It’s no wonder this song became as successful as it did, but it almost didn’t get the opportunity.

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