3 Rock Songs From the 1980s With Absolutely Scathing Lyrics That We Still Love Today

The 1980s had a wide variety of songs, including some songs with pretty harsh messages. These are three of the best rock songs from the 1980s, with lyrics that are absolutely scathing.

“You Give Love A Bad Name” by Bon Jovi

Play video

“You Give Love A Bad Name” is the first single from Slippery When Wet, Bon Jovi’s third studio album. The song, out in 1986, is Bon Jovi’s first No. 1 hit. It was written by band members Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, along with Desmond Child.

Videos by American Songwriter

The chorus says, “Shot through the heart and you’re to blame / You give love a bad name / I play my part and you play your game / You give love a bad name.”

Interestingly, Child first had the idea of “You Give Love A Bad Name” for Bonnie Tyler instead.

“In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

Play video

Phil Collins’ first solo single, “In The Air Tonight” came out in 1981. The song, on his freshman Face Value record, was written solely by Collins.

“In The Air Tonight” says in part, “Well, if you told me you were drowning / I would not lend a hand / I’ve seen your face before, my friend / But I don’t know if you know who I am.”

A lot of urban myths surrounded this song, which was incorrectly rumored to be about a drowning Collins witnessed. Collins later admitted he had no idea what “In The Air Tonight” was really about.

“One day I was working on a piece in D minor, the saddest [key] of all,” Collins tells Rolling Stone. “I just wrote a sequence, and it sounded nice. I wrote the lyrics spontaneously. I’m not quite sure what the song is about, but there’s a lot of anger, a lot of despair, and a lot of frustration.”

“If Looks Could Kill”

Play video

Heart’s “If Looks Could Kill” came out in 1986 as part of their eponymous studio album. The song, written by Jack Conrad and Bob Garrett, is a harsh warning of the deadly consequences that can happen to someone who has been unfaithful.

The chorus of “If Looks Could Kill” says, “If looks could kill / You’d be lying on the floor / You’d be begging me, ‘Please, please, baby, don’t hurt me no more’ / If looks could kill / You’d be reeling from the pain / And you’d never lie again / If looks could kill.”

Surprisingly, “If Looks Could Kill” was not one of Heart’s big hits on the radio. Still, it remains one of their signature songs today.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images