3 Rolling Stones Songs That Showcase a Different Side of the Iconic Band

These Rolling Stones songs aren’t their typical fare. If you aren’t a superfan, you might be surprised to learn these tracks are part of their discography.

[RELATED: Remembering When The Rolling Stones Put Songwriting at the Forefront of a Surprising Album in 1966]

Videos by American Songwriter

“2000 Light Years From Home”

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This space-age, psychedelic track represents a niche sound in the Rolling Stones’ career. This song strips away the band’s bluesy edge, daring to leave behind their grounding references. Instead, they inject alien-esque, near Bowie-level avant-garde musicianship.

“Sun turnin’ around with graceful motion / We’re setting off with soft explosion / Bound for a star with fiery oceans / It’s so very lonely / You’re a hundred light years from home,” the lyrics read. If you read these lyrics or heard this song on the radio without knowing it was The Rolling Stones, you’d likely never place it in their camp.

“I Just Want To See His Face”

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This song feels like a forgotten recording from a bygone era. It’s less defined than most of The Stones’ other work. Instead, this track captures a moment in time; an eerie one at that. “That’s all right, that’s all right, that’s all right / Sometimes you feel like trouble, sometimes you feel down / Let this music relax your mind, let the music relax your mind / Stand up and be counted, can’t get a witness,” Mick Jagger sings, seemingly coming from some darkened corner of the room, instead of right in the listener’s ear.

This track is a testament to The Stones’ willingness to try new ideas. Though they have a defined identity, tracks like this one make us think twice about putting them in a box.

“Far Away Eyes”

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The Stones have several songs that lean country, though it’s not the main convention of their sound. Listeners who have combed through their discography will know their affinity for western sounds well. But the mainstream doesn’t readily associate that with them.

One listen to “Far Away Eyes” will quickly orient you to their country pastiche. “I was driving home early Sunday morning through Bakersfield / Listening to gospel music on the colored radio station / And the preacher said, you know you always have the Lord by your side / And I was so pleased to be informed of this that I ran / Twenty red lights in his honor,” the band sings in this tongue-in-cheek, western-tinged track.

(Photo by Cyrus Andrews/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)