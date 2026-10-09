3 Songs From 1985 That Feel Like a Warm Sunday Morning

These three songs from 1985 are the perfect companion to a slow, peaceful Sunday morning. Whether you’re deep in love or missing someone, these tracks will help ease you into a day with nothing on your plate but your emotions.

[RELATED: 3 Country Songs From the 1980s That Still Sound Fresh, Despite Being 40+ Years Old]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Heaven” — Bryan Adams

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Everyone knows the chorus to this song, whether you consider yourself a major 1980s music fan or not. “Baby, you’re all that I want / When you’re lyin’ here in my arms / I’m findin’ it hard to believe / We’re in Heaven,” the lyrics read. This song has become so pervasive and has stood the test of time for many reasons, but the pure emotive power behind Bryan Adams’ voice is at the top of that list.

This song is perfect for getting you amped up for your day, with a little tenderness mixed in. Though Adams’ vocals are belting, the sentiment behind his words is lulling enough to work for a lazy Sunday morning.

“Saving All My Love For You” — Whitney Houston

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Moving on to something poppier, we have Whitney Houston’s “Saving All My Love For You”. Houston’s vocals are as powerful as ever here, but she uses them far more intimately than we’re used to. Instead of belting high notes, she spends most of this song in a near whisper. That delivery makes this the perfect song for a slow morning.

“A few stolen moments is all that we share / You’ve got your family, and they need you there / Though I’ve tried to resist being last on your list / But no other man’s gonna do / So I’m saving all my love for you,” she sings in the opening to this track. It’s a simple love song with a huge emotional payoff. The listener can’t help but feel deeply rooted in their own love story when listening to this track.

“Everytime You Go Away” — Paul Young

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Now for the saddest track of the bunch: Paul Young’s “Everytime You Go Away”. This ballad is for the yearners out there who want to fall even deeper into the hole. “Go on and go free /

Maybe you’re too close to see / I can feel your body move / Doesn’t mean that much to me,” the bittersweet lyrics read.

This is the track for a morning spent reeling over long-distance love or love lost. It helps you connect with your emotions, which is sometimes the only cure for heartbreak: pushing through it.

(Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)