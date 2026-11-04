3 Songs From 1995 That High Schoolers Knew Every Word To

If you know these songs now, I think you’re super cool. If you knew these songs in 1995, you were probably in the same boat as many teenagers and high schoolers at the time. Here are some songs from that year that were iconic then and are still iconic now.

“Strawberry Wine” by Deana Carter

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“Strawberry Wine” is one of those country songs that is so iconic that even pop fans can’t help but give it a spin. This song appears on Deana Carter’s debut album Did I Shave My Legs For This? and is still one of her most successful songs. In “Strawberry Wine”, Carter sings about young love, and how it can be sweet at first but maybe a little bit more bitter when you look back.

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I still remember when thirty was old

My biggest fear was September when he had to go

A few cards and letters and one long-distance call

We drifted away like the leaves in the fall

But year after year I come back to this place

Just to remember the taste…

“You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette

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It’s no secret that Alanis Morissette outdid herself with her third studio album, Jagged Little Pill. Like the other songs on the project, she wrote “You Oughta Know” with her producer, Glen Ballard, who met her when she was still a teenager.

“I just connected with her as a person,” he told Rolling Stone. “And, almost parenthetically, it was like, ‘Wow, you’re 19?’ She was so intelligent and ready to take a chance on doing something that might have no commercial application…”

“Just A Girl” by No Doubt

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“Just A Girl” by No Doubt is fun, sassy, and everything people expect from a No Doubt song. This was actually the first song that Gwen Stefani penned without her brother Eric’s help. Before “Just A Girl”, Eric Stefani had been a primary writer for the group, helping pen hits like “Don’t Speak”. Gwen wrote “Just A Girl” about her experience of having strict parents, with the help of Tom Dumont, who played guitar for the group.

Dumont told Evan Zelig in an interview: “…We have done something that is even more personal. In the past, Eric was writing songs about his life and having Gwen sing them. Now we have Gwen singing and writing about her own experiences. It makes it more natural…”

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