3 Songs Released During the New Wave Craze That Epitomized the Movement

New Wave helped give late 1970s and early 1980s rock an alternative edge. Artists in this sub-genre weren’t afraid to explore the fringes of rock and pop, blending the two for a distinctive sound that hadn’t existed in either genre before. The three songs below are classic new wave tracks. Each helped inspire the subgenre’s takeover of rock.

[RELATED: 3 Songs That Sound Like Driving Home on a Summer Night in the 1980s]

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“Love Will Tear Us Apart” — Joy Division

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What to classify Joy Division as is a highly debated topic. But whether you think this band is post-punk or new wave, their signature song has done a lot to inspire the latter genre. This melodic yet off-kilter song epitomizes everything that’s great about new wave, even if it doesn’t always get the credit it deserves for its influence.

“Why is the bedroom so cold? You’ve turned away on your side / Is my timing that flawed? Our respect runs so dry,” the band sings in this 1980s hit. Though this song has punk grit and melancholy, the vocal delivery and synth tones help it lean into the new wave movement, even if on the fringes.

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” — Tears For Fears

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This Tears For Fears hit embodies the juxtaposition many new wave bands used, marrying upbeat musicality with dark truths. Few songs have been as delightfully existential as this one. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” might have an insatiable rhythm, but it’s the kind of song that will make you break down on the dance floor. Tears will mix with sweat as your body reacts to the jumping melody and your head reckons with the reality of the power struggle.

“Acting on your best behavior / Turn your back on Mother Nature / Everybody wants to rule the world,” the lyrics read. Capturing Cold War tensions, this song is equal parts distraction and societal mirror. These diverging ideas held under one roof became a hallmark of new wave.

“Once In A Lifetime” — Talking Heads

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We can’t talk about new wave without discussing Talking Heads. This innovative band is, by and large, considered a pioneer of the subgenre, using its unique sound to transform rock. Another term for this band is art rock, but the bare bones of their songs went on to inspire many new wave enthusiasts.

Really, any one of their songs could make their way onto this list, but let’s talk “Once In A Lifetime”. This new wave classic remains one of the band’s calling cards, encapsulating everything astounding about their sound.

(Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)