3 Soul Songs From the 1970s That Encourage Us To Survive, Despite It All

Soul music has a way of pulling listeners out of funks, no matter where they might be in life. When it comes to the following 1970s soul songs, though, each of these tunes inspires listeners to survive, even when it gets tough. Let’s get inspired, shall we?

“Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield from ‘Curtis’ (1971)

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“Just move on up / Toward your destination / Though you may find, from time to time / Complication.”

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Pushing through tough times with a goal in mind is rarely ever frictionless. Roadblocks will always pop up here and there. But Curtis Mayfield encourages us to keep going despite all the things against us. “Move On Up” is a gorgeous progressive soul jam from 1971, one that is still fondly loved by fans today. And yet, shockingly, this track didn’t chart in the US at the time of its release, though it did have some success in the UK.

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Diana Ross from ‘Diana Ross’ (1970)

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“I know, I know you must follow the sun / Wherever it leads / But remember / If you should fall short of your desires / Remember life holds for you one guarantee / You’ll always have me.”

Diana Ross took this Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell song from the 1960s and turned it into a hit of her own. This psychedelic soul masterpiece sounded amazing in its original version. But there really is something inspiring and special about Ross’ 1970 version. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release.

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor from ‘Love Tracks’ (1978)

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“Did you think I’d crumble? Did you think I’d lay down and die? / Oh, no, not I, I will survive / Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I’ll stay alive.”

Well, I certainly couldn’t leave this disco-flavored soul track off our list of 1970s songs that encourage us to survive, could I? It’s in the title, after all. It’s almost impossible not to feel at least a little bit encouraged and empowered after giving this iconic tune a spin.

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor was a smash hit around the globe in 1978, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and UK Singles charts, among many others.

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