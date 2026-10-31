3 Southern Rock Songs From the 1970s That Anyone From the North Can Appreciate

Southern rock music boasts a certain twangy sensibility. Some might think the sound wouldn’t be for everyone. But that’s where we disagree. We think Southern rock should be for all music fans. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to dive into three tracks from back in the day that continue to stand out. Indeed, these are three Southern rock songs from the 1970s anyone from the North can appreciate.

“La Grange” by ZZ Top from ‘Tres Hombres’ (1973)

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In many ways, Southern rock songs are all about the riff. And “La Grange” by ZZ Top boasts one of the greatest riffs ever. It’s timeless. It’s one of those riffs you hear early on in life, and you never forget. It seems like this song was handed down to ZZ Top from the gods—how could any group write something so perfect? Well, that’s just what this Texas-born blues-rock band did. Released on their 1973 LP, Tres Hombres, “La Grange” is a song everyone can get behind.

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“Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd from ‘(Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd)’ (1973)

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While the average music fan may not love every song Lynyrd Skynyrd has released over the years, it’s hard not to enjoy the band’s reflective track, “Simple Man”. Released on the group’s 1973 album (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), this song is about being yourself, plain and simple. We all think at times that we should be someone else. Maybe we should act a certain way to impress someone. But no, that’s not the best course of action. Indeed, as Lynyrd Skynyrd reminds us, it’s okay to just be yourself—simple and honest.

“Midnight Rider” by The Allman Brothers Band from ‘Idlewild South’ (1970)

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This track has one of the greatest titles in rock music history. And when you put the song on the stereo, you realize the music and lyrics don’t fall short of its promise. The Allman Brothers helped to define Southern rock music in the 1970s, and it’s thanks to stellar songs like “Midnight Rider” that they were able to do that. Listening to the tune, you picture yourself on the highway, headed to some other town along the way. Where you end up, who knows. But that’s the magic of it all.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns