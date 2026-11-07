3 Timeless Rock Songs From 1963 That Bring Back Memories of the Old Days

The year 1963 was an interesting one for rock music. The rock and roll sounds of the 1950s had really begun to evolve into something different by 1963, resulting in some of the most timeless and influential songs of the decade. Let’s take a look at just a few hit songs released that year that listeners still can’t forget, even after all these years.

“Louie Louie” by The Kingsmen from ‘The Kingsmen In Person’

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While The Kingsmen turned this song into an enormous smash hit in 1963, the original version of “Louie Louie” can be traced back all the way to Richard Berry in 1957. His version of the song was pure rhythm and blues. The Kingsmen’s version took on a more modern rock format. And even though it was a cover, The Kingsmen earned the ire of conservative listeners with their “profane” lyrics. That didn’t stop “Louie Louie” from becoming one of the biggest songs of 1963, though. The track made it all the way to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 in Canada.

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“I Want To Hold Your Hand” by The Beatles

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This song by the Fab Four was easily the biggest song of the year in 1963. It’s still plenty of Beatles fans’ favorite song. And I can see why. This rock and roll pop delight is a gorgeous example of the kind of magic John Lennon and Paul McCartney made in the band’s early years. “I Want To Hold Your Hand” by The Beatles took over the charts in 1963, topping the Hot 100 chart, UK Singles chart, and numerous other European charts.

“Surfin’ U.S.A.” by The Beach Boys from ‘Surfin’ U.S.A.’

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One of the early transitional subgenres that was born from rock and roll was surf rock. And nobody cornered the surf rock market in the 60s quite like The Beach Boys. “Surfin’ U.S.A.” was one of the most timeless and delightful rock songs to hit the airwaves in 1963, and it was a smash hit on the charts. The tune peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and would rank even higher on the Canadian charts. “Surfin’ U.S.A.” was also a pretty big hit over in Japan.

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