3 Timeless Rock Songs From 1969 That Bring Back Memories of the Old Days

Penning a truly timeless and long-enduring song is no easy feat. It’s easy for a song that sounded amazing in the 60s to end up sounding dated years later. But when it comes to the following three rock songs from 1969, they’re as timeless as it gets and still sound so fresh more than half a century later. If you were around when these songs dropped, they’ll transport you back to your youth in an instant.

“Get Back” by The Beatles from ‘Let It Be’

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A Beatles song just had to make it to our list of timeless rock songs from 1969, and what song is more timeless than “Get Back”? This track, made even better by the incomparable Billy Preston, was a famous part of the band’s legendary rooftop concert on top of Apple Corps headquarters in early 1969.

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“Get Back” by The Beatles was a No. 1 hit across the board in 1969. It topped the mainstream charts in the US, UK, and much of Europe.

“Venus” by Shocking Blue

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Shocking Blue may be considered one-hit wonders because of this song, but what an incredible psychedelic country rock tune to be known for! “Venus” has been covered endlessly through the years by the likes of Bananarama, Tom Jones, and many others. And, of course, it’s become synonymous with women’s razors, thanks to the brand Gillette’s use of the song in their commercials.

“Venus” by Shocking Blue was a No. 1 hit in quite a few countries globally, including the US and Canada. Sadly, the band never made it to the Top 40 in the US again.

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Willy And The Poor Boys’

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Some would say this song from Creedence Clearwater Revival was the anthem of the end of the 60s, or the Vietnam War, specifically. Either way, “Fortunate Son” has become a legendary and historic song in retrospect. And listening to it will transport any 60s kid right back to their youth.

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival was a No. 3 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1969. It has since become the band’s signature song.

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