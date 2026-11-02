3 Tom Petty Songs That Showcase a Different Side of the Rock Legend

These three Tom Petty songs reveal a side of the rock legend most fans wouldn’t expect. On the surface, we all expect a Petty song to sound like the songs at the top of his discography. But if we move down the iceberg, we find a wealth of sonic diversity.

“Don’t Come Around Here No More”

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“I don’t feel you anymore / You darken my door / Whatever you’re looking for / Hey! Don’t come around here no more,” Petty sings in “Don’t Come Around Here No More”. Petty tapped The Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart for this track, accounting for how different it is from his signature sound.

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This track is synthesizer-heavy and borrows elements from Stewart’s sonic language. Despite being a departure from his typically grounded, rootsy sound, Petty pulls off the electronic tinges well. With this unexpected offering, he proves he could’ve been a new wave star if he wanted to.

“Spike”

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This track turns Petty’s southern rock side way up, and far darker than fans are used to. It’s a gothic kind of song that broadens the scope of the rock legend’s sound. The spoken-word lyrics are also a departure, with Petty playing a character of sorts.

“Look out, another one, just like the other ones / Another bad-ass, another troublemaker / I’m scared, ain’t you boys scared? / I wonder if he’s going to show us what bad is? / Boys, we got a man with a dog collar on / Maybe we ought to throw old Spike a bone,” the lyrics read. This isn’t what fans would expect from a Petty track, but it makes sense once you get into it.

“Straight Into Darkness”

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“Straight Into Darkness” is another heavier Petty track. From a piano line that holds this song down to heartbreaking lyrics, it’s a step away from the sound that made this rock legend.

“We went straight into darkness / Out over the line / Yeah straight into darkness / Straight into night…I don’t believe the good times are over / I don’t believe the thrill is all gone / Real love is a man’s salvation / The weak ones fall; the strong carry on,” the lyrics read. This track isn’t a complete departure from all that we know and love about Petty, but it certainly isn’t a by-the-numbers offering.

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