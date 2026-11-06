3 Top 10 Hits From 1967 That Every 60s Kid Alive Still Remembers Today

The latter part of the 1960s was a great era for music. So many classic songs came out in that time period, including these three Top 10 hits from 1967. They are all so good, it’s almost certain that every 60s kid alive still knows them by heart today.

“I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tommy James And The Shondells

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“I Think We’re Alone Now” is the title track of Tommy James And The Shondell’s third studio album. The song was written by Ritchie Cordell.

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A song about young love, the chorus says, “I think we’re alone now / There doesn’t seem to be anyone around / I think we’re alone now / The beating of our hearts is the only sound.”

I Think We’re Alone Now also includes “Mirage” and “I Like The Way”, although “I Think We’re Alone Now” is the biggest hit from the record. In 1987, pop star Tiffany had a No. 1 hit with this song. Interestingly, Cordell is also one of the writers of “Mony Mony”, also released by Tommy James And The Shondells. In 1981, rocker Billy Idol had a chart-topping single with that song.

“For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield

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Buffalo Springfield had one Top 10 hit: “For What It’s Worth”. “For What It’s Worth” is on the band’s eponymous freshman album. Band member Stephen Stills, who later went on to help form Crosby, Stills & Nash, is the sole writer of this song.

“For What It’s Worth” says, “There’s battle lines being drawn / Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong / Young people speaking’ their minds / Getting so much resistance from behind.”

The title of this song never actually appears in the lyrics. Instead, the name of the song came about when Stills told his record label that he had another song “for what it’s worth, if you want it.”

“Please Love Me Forever” by Bobby Vinton

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Bobby Vinton’s take on “Please Love Me Forever” is the title track of a record that also came out in 1967. Written by John Malone and Ollie Blanchard, Tommy Edwards first released this song in 1958, followed by Cathy Jean And The Roommates in 1960. However, it wasn’t until Vinton released “Please Love Me Forever” that the song became a Top 10 hit.

“Please Love Me Forever” starts with, “Please love me forever / Don’t forget me ever / Just listen to my plea / Please don’t stop loving me.”

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