3 Top 10 Hits From 1968 That Every 60s Kid Alive Still Remembers Today

By the end of the 1960s, so many classic songs were released. Songs that still sound incredible decades later. These are three of the best Top 10 hits from 1968 that every 60s kid alive can still sing along with today.

“Do You Know The Way To San Jose” by Dionne Warwick

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“Do You Know The Way To San Jose” has been covered by multiple artists, but it is Dionne Warwick who recorded it first. “Do You Know The Way To San Jose” was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. The song is on her Dionne Warwick In Valley Of The Dolls record.

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“Do You Know The Way To San Jose” starts with, “Do you know the way to San José? / I’ve been away so long / I may go wrong and lose my way.”

Although this song remains one of Warwick’s biggest hits, she did not want to record the song when she first heard it.

“I did not want to sing or record ‘San Jose,’” Warwick tells People. “It was not one of my favorite songs that David wrote.”

“Do You Know The Way To San Jose gave Warwick her first Grammy Award. It has since been recorded by Connie Francis and The Carpenters, among others.

“Sunshine Of Your Love” by Cream

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Cream’s first Top 10 single is “Sunshine Of Your Love”. The only single from their sophomore Disraeli Gears record, “Sunshine Of Your Love” was written by band members Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce, and Pete Brown.

The sweet song says, “I‘ve been waiting so long / To be where I’m going / In the sunshine of your love.”

Also in 1968, Cream released “White Room”. That song became their final Top 10 single. “Sunshine Of Your Love” has been covered by several other musical acts, including Ella Fitzgerald and Living Color.

“Touch Me” by The Doors

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The Doors’ “Touch Me” is the first single from The Soft Parade, their fourth studio album. The group’s Robby Krieger wrote this song by himself.

“Touch Me” says in part, “Now, I’m going to love you / ‘Til the heavens stop the rain / I’m going to love you / ‘Til the stars fall from the sky / For you and I.”

“Touch Me” follows “Hello, I Love You”, one of The Doors’ biggest hits. This is the only hit single from The Soft Parade. After “Touch Me”, The Doors only had two more hits on the radio, with “Love Her Madly” and “Riders On The Storm”, both out in 1971.

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