3 Top 40 Hits From 1964 That Every 60s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

The year 1964 had a lengthy list of great songs released. Among the many Top 40 hits that came out in 1964 are these three songs. They are so good, it’s likely that every 60s kid still knows them by heart today.

“The Door Is Still Open To My Heart” by Dean Martin

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Dean Martin’s “The Door Is Still Open” is the title track of a record Martin also released in 1964. Chuck Willis is the sole writer of the song.

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A sad song about being heartbroken over the end of a relationship, “The Door Is Still Open To My Heart” begins with, “The door is still open to my heart / I must confess that I cry from loneliness / And the door is still open to my heart.”

“The Door Is Still Open To My Heart” follows “Everybody Loves Somebody”. That song became Martin’s first No. 1 hit in six years, since “Volare” came out in 1958. Before Martin released “The Door Is Still Open To My Heart”, it was released by The Cardinals, Don Cornell, and The Hilltoppers. Martin’s version remains the most successful.

“Baby I Need Your Loving” by The Four Tops

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“Baby I Need Your Loving” is The Four Tops’ first single. A Top 20 hit, “Baby I Need Your Loving” is on their eponymous freshman debut.

Written by the songwriting trio Lamont Dozier, Brian Holland, and Eddie Holland, the chorus of “Baby I Need Your Loving” says, “Baby, I need your lovin’ / Got to have all your lovin’/ Baby, I need your lovin’ / Got to have all your lovin’.”

One year after releasing “Baby I Need Your Loving”, The Four Tops had their first No. 1 single, with “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)”. This song later at least partly inspired “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” by The Righteous Brothers. Four Tops also includes “Ask The Lonely”, their first R&B Top 10 single.

“Suspicion” by Terry Stafford

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“Suspicion” is Terry Stafford’s first single. The song is on Suspicion!, his debut album. Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman are the writers of “Suspicion”, Stafford’s biggest hit.

A song about questioning someone’s faithfulness in a relationship, the chorus says, “Suspicion / Torments my heart / Suspicion / Keeps us apart / Suspicion / Why torture me?“

Before Stafford recorded “Suspicion”, it was recorded by Elvis Presley. In 1988, country singer Ronnie McDowell had a Top 30 hit with this song.

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