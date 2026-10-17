3 Top 40 Hits From 1971 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

By 1971, the innovative new sounds of the 1970s were beginning to emerge, making it one of the best time periods in music. So many great songs came out in 1971, including these three. They are all so good, it’s almost a guarantee that every 70s kid still knows them by heart today.

“That’s the Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be” by Carly Simon

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“That’s the Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be” is Carly Simon’s debut single. Written by Simon and Jacob Brackman, “That’s the Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be” is part of Simon’s eponymous freshman record.

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The thought-provoking tune says in part, “But you say it’s time we moved in together / And raised a family of our own, you and me / Well, that’s the way I’ve always heard it should be / You want to marry me, we’ll marry.”

“That’s the Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be” is the only single from Carly Simon. It wasn’t until her third No Secrets record that Simon had her first No. 1 hit, with “You’re So Vain”.

“If You Really Love Me” by Stevie Wonder

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By 1971, Stevie Wonder already had several hits to his credit, including “I Was Made To Love Her”, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours”, and others. “If You Really Love Me” is on Wonder’s Where I’m Coming From album.

“If You Really Love Me” was written by Wonder and his then-wife, Syreeta Wright. The song says, “I know that my baby loves me / My baby needs me / That’s why we made it through the years / I was made to love her / Worship and adore her.“

Wonder also released “Never Dreamed You’d Leave In Summer” from Where I’m Coming From, although that song failed to chart.

“Me And Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin

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“Me And Bobby McGee” is unquestionably Janis Joplin’s biggest hit. The song, written by Kris Kristofferson, is on Joplin’s sophomore Pearl record.

The song says in part, “And feeling good was easy Lord, when he sang the blues / Hey, feeling good was good enough for me, hmm hmm. Good enough for me and my Bobby McGee.”

The success of “Me And Bobby McGee” is bittersweet. Joplin’s only No. 1 single, “Me And Bobby McGee” was released only a few months after Joplin passed away.

Numerous other artists also recorded “Me And Bobby McGee”, including Roger Miller and Gordon Lightfoot, whose versions both came out before Joplin. After Joplin’s take on “Me and Bobby McGee”, Charley Pride and Jerry Lee Lewis also recorded the uptempo song. Lewis had a hit at country radio with this song in 1972.

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