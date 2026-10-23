3 Top 40 Hits From 1975 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

The middle of the 1970s produced some of the best music of all time. So many great songs came out halfway through the decade, including these three tunes. All out in 1975, it’s almost a guarantee that every 70s kid still knows them by heart today.

“The Immigrant” by Neil Sedaka

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Neil Sedaka’s first single released in 1975, “The Immigrant” is on his Sedaka’s Back record. Sedaka wrote “The Immigrant” with Phil Cody.

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A song about the challenges for someone who moves to America for a better life, “The Immigrant” says, “There was a time when strangers were welcome here / Music would play they tell me the days were sweet and clear / It was a sweeter tune and there was so much room / That people could come from everywhere.”

Sedaka dedicated “The Immigrant” to The Beatles’ John Lennon, who at the time was trying to become a resident in the United States.

“I thought the song was beautiful. Yoko and I were watching, and we loved it,” Lennon said after seeing Sedaka perform “The Immigrant” on TV.

“The Immigrant” was a Top 25 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

“Heat Wave” by Linda Ronstadt

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Linda Ronstadt’s “Heat Wave” is on her Prisoner In Disguise record. Lamont Dozier, Brian Holland, and Eddie Holland are the three writers of “Heat Wave”.

A song about intense attraction, the chorus of “Heat Wave” says, “It’s like a heat wave / Burning in my heart / Can’t keep from crying / It’s tearing me apart.”

Surprisingly, although “Heat Wave” became a considerable hit for Ronstadt, she later said she never liked her version of this song.

“Heat Wave” comes after “When Will I Be Loved”. That song remains Ronstadt’s biggest crossover single, and her only country song to reach No. 1. Before Ronstadt released “Heat Wave”, it was first released by Martha And The Vandellas in 1963. Their version became a No. 1 R&B hit. Also in 2010, Phil Collins put out his own version of “Heat Wave”.

“Philadelphia Freedom” by Elton John

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Elton John wrote “Philadelphia Freedom” with his frequent songwriting collaborator, Bernie Taupin. The song is part of John’s Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy record.

“Philadelphia Freedom” says, “’Cause I live and breathe this Philadelphia freedom / From the day that I was born, I’ve waved the flag / Philadelphia freedom took me knee-high to a man, yeah / Gave me peace of mind my daddy never had.”

A live version of this song was also released, featuring Lennon.

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