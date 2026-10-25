3 Top 40 Hits From 1977 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

The latter part of the 1970s became a pretty incredible time period for music. So many timeless songs were released, including these three hits from 1977. They are all so good, it’s almost certain that every 70s kid still knows them by heart today.

“You Make Loving Fun” by Fleetwood Mac

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“You Make Loving Fun” is part of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours record. Band member Christine McVie is the sole writer of this feel-good tune.

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“You Make Loving Fun” says in part, “You, you make loving fun / It’s all I wanna do / You, you make loving fun / It’s all I wanna do.”

McVie later admits she thought her songwriting days might be over, until she wrote this song.

“I thought I was drying up,” McVie concedes. “I was practically panicking because every time I sat down at a piano, nothing came out. Then, one day… I just sat down and wrote in the studio, and the four-and-a-half songs of mine on the album are a result of that.”

Interestingly, this is Fleetwood Mac’s last song until 1979. The group didn’t release a single in 1978. But in 1979, they returned with “Tusk”, another Top 10 single. In 2024, the group Lonestar released a country version of this song.

“Another Star” by Stevie Wonder

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Stevie Wonder is the only writer of “Another Star”. The song is on his iconic Songs In The Key Of Life project.

“Another Star” says, “For you / There might be a brighter star / But through my eyes the light of you is all I see.”

Wonder wrote or co-wrote all of the tracks on Songs In The Key Of Life. The record also includes “I Wish” and “Sir Duke”, both No. 1 songs, along with “Isn’t She Lovely”, one of Wonder’s most popular hits.

“Heard It In A Love Song” by The Marshall Tucker Band

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The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Heard It In A Love Song” is the only single from their Carolina Dreams album. The Band’s Toy Caldwell wrote “Heard It In A Love Song” by himself.

“Heard It In A Love Song” is about a man who is prone to wander, even if he may want to eventually settle down. The song says, “If I ever settle down / You’d be my kind / And it’s a good time for me / To head on down the line / Heard it in a love song.”

Although The Marshall Tucker Band is known for hits like “Can’t You See” and “Fire On The Mountain”, “Heard It In A Love Song” is their only song to reach the Top 20.

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