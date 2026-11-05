3 Top 40 Hits From 1983 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

The music in the 1980s remains one of the best eras in music of all time. Among the many great songs that came out in that decade are these three Top 40 hits from 1983. They are all so memorable, it’s likely that every 80s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Running With The Night” by Lionel Richie

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“Running With The Night” is on Can’t Slow Down, Lionel Richie’s sophomore solo album. Richie wrote “Running With The Night” with Cynthia Weil.

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The chorus starts with, “We were running with the night / Playing in the shadows / Just you and I / Till the morning light.”

“Running With The Night” features backing vocals by Richard Marx, who was working as a session singer at the time. Toto’s Steve Lukather plays guitar on this song. The band’s drummer, Jeff Porcaro, also plays drums on “Running With The Night”.

“Always Something There To Remind Me” by Naked Eyes

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Naked Eyes had three Top 40 hits in the United States, starting with “Always Something There To Remind Me”. Their debut single, the song was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

The chorus says, “Well, how can I forget you girl / When there is always something there to remind me? / Always something there to remind me.”

“Always Something There To Remind Me” might be Naked Eyes’ first single, but they are far from the only artists to record this song. In fact, Dionne Warwick first recorded this song in 1963, for her demo tape. Sandie Shaw had a moderate hit with this song when she released it in 1964. The Carpenters also included a version of this song on their 1971 Carpenters record, as part of a medley honoring Bacharach and David.

“Let’s Stay Together” by Tina Turner

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Tina Turner makes “Let’s Stay Together” the first single on her iconic Private Dancer album. “Let’s Stay Together” was written by Al Green, who first released the song in 1971, along with Willie Mitchell and Al Jackson Jr.

A song promising commitment, “Let’s Stay Together” says, “Oh, baby, let’s, let’s stay together / Loving you whether / Whether times are good or bad, happy or sad.”

“Let’s Stay Together” is Turner’s first Top 40 hit as a solo artist on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. One year later, Turner had her first No. 1 single with “What’s Love Got To Do With It”. Private Dancer also includes “Better Be Good To Me” and the title track, both also big hits for Turner.

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