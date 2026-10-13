3 Top Records From 1969 That Never Get Old, No Matter How Many Times I Listen

The late 1960s were a unique era in musical history. So many different styles, ideas, and trends were developing at once. They expanded on themselves and blossomed into new concepts at the speed of sound. Despite this music’s distinct connection to this particular decade, the songs have withstood the test of time, remaining beloved favorites today. That’s especially true of these three top records from 1969 that, despite my listening to them thousands of times, have not gotten old.

“Get Back” by The Beatles

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Much like a star that expands far beyond its original size just before it dies and collapses in on itself, The Beatles’ final years were especially prolific when it came to the production of timeless, career-defining music. 1969 saw the release of one of their best albums, in this writer’s humble opinion, Abbey Road. But that was hardly their only project.

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The Beatles also released “Get Back” as the lead single off their then-upcoming and, ultimately, final album, Let It Be. This track came out in the spring of 1969. That was almost one year to the date that the full album came out. It’s a driving rock song as indicative of the times as the Fab Four themselves. And no matter how many times I listen, I have yet to get bored of this signature, shuffling groove.

“Crimson And Clover” by Tommy James And The Shondells

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“Crimson And Clover” sounds like it could be from the earliest origins of rock ‘n’ roll history. That’s an assumption made even easier when one considers the countless artists who have covered this track, all in their distinct styles and subgenres of rock. The original version from 1969 was by Tommy James And The Shondells. James co-write the track with the band’s drummer, Peter Lucia Jr.

This song is so lush and romantic without being sappy that it’s hard to tire of it. I’ll admit part of that steadfastness is because my husband is obsessed with this song, so it makes me think of him. But even before we got together, I always knew this was a classic.

“Cinnamon Girl” by Neil Young

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Neil Young has so many distinct, contrasting musical eras under his belt that it’s hard to pick the one I love the most. One that’s certainly up there, though, is his late 1960s album, Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere. From his weird, Bigfoot-like stance on the album cover to the impeccably messy tracks therein, this 1969 album is a personal favorite that never gets old, no matter how many times I listen.

One of the tracks that helped solidify this track’s spot on my list of timeless top records from 1969 is “Cinnamon Girl”. From the vaguely romantic lyricism to the fantastic guitar tones, there’s always a new part of the song for me to focus on when I give it a spin.

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