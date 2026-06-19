3 Underrated Rock Albums That Will Kick Your Summer Off Right

If you want to refresh your summer playlist, check out these three underrated albums. These stellar rock albums will have you ready for brighter, longer, and fun-filled days. If you don’t yet know these albums, listen to them today; just in time for summer to kick off.

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‘#1 Record’ — Big Star

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Big Star’s #1 Record didn’t live up to its name. In fact, it was a major commercial flop upon its release. I reckon that’s the risk a band takes when they lead with such a presumptuous title. Over the years, though, this album has earned massive critical and fan praise, becoming a beloved 70s rock effort. It’s perfect for sunny days, making it a shoo-in for this list.

Among the tracks on this slow-burning record are “The Ballad Of El Goodo” and “Don’t Lie To Me”. These standouts and the rest of the album are all perfect for a summer day in their own unique ways. Check out this arena rock staple, add some songs to your playlist, and let it transport you back to a hazy 70s summer day.

‘Hard Promises’ — Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

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Tom Petty is a staple artist for the warmer months. Though his heartland rock works year-round, his songs scream summertime. Listening to any Petty album in this season would work, but if you’re looking to depart from the old standards, check out Hard Promises.

This record mixes Americana with pop melodies. The songs on this rock album are uppers, perfectly crafted for a summer day out by the water or a warm night out with friends. Learn this record before summer comes in full swing.

‘Fizzy Fuzzy Big & Buzzy’ — The Refreshments

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The Refreshment’s Fizzy Fuzzy Big & Buzzy is filled cover to cover with stunning desert rock tracks. With hooky guitar riffs and excellent choruses, this album brings that border-town summertime energy. You’ll feel swept away on this album’s atmospheric sounds.

One standout from the record, “Mexico”, mixes alternative rock with a Southwest style. It’s equal parts rock and traditional, marrying two genres that aren’t often thought of in the same breath. The rest of the songs on this underrated album follow suit. This album is tailor-made for summertime and should be added to your playlist if you’re not yet familiar with it.

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