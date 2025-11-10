The Who Presenting Online Watch Party of the 2017 Concert Film ‘Tommy Live at Royal Albert Hall’ to Raise Money for Charity

The Who are helping to raise more money for the U.K. charity the Teenage Cancer Trust will a special online global watch party of the band’s 2017 concert film Tommy Live at Royal Albert Hall. The film will be streamed on Thursday, November 20, at 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET at the Lounges.tv website.

Tickets for the screening cost 12.50 pounds, including fees (or about $16.50). All proceeds will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust. The event also will feature a special Q&A with Who frontman Roger Daltrey. The movie will be viewable via mobile phones, computers, and select Smart TVs.

Fans purchasing a ticket for the streaming event will have the chance to win one of three special prizes.

To be eligible to win one of the prizes, you must answer some questions that will be asked during the streaming presentation in the online chat feature.

The prizes include a five-seat box at the show of your choice during the Teenage Cancer Trust benefit concert series at the Royal Albert Hall in London in March 2026, and two stall seats to one of the 2026 Teenage Cancer Trust benefit gigs. The third prize is a Tommy concert poster signed by Daltrey.

For more details about the prizes, visit TeenageCancerTrust.org.

About the Tommy Live at Royal Albert Hall Film

Tommy Live at the Royal Albert Hall documents The Who’s special one-off performance of their classic 1969 rock opera Tommy at the famous London venue in April 2017. The show was part of that year’s Teenage Cancer Trust benefit concert series.

The historic concert marked the only time the band has ever performed Tommy in its entirety live. For the show, animated videos created especially for the event were projected on a huge screen above the stage. The Who also played a selection of other classic songs at the end of the concert.

Tommy Live at the Royal Albert Hall was released on DVD and Blu-ray in October 2017. The audio from the concert was released as a two-CD and three-LP set at the same time.

More Recent Who News

The Who wrapped up a North American farewell trek dubbed The Song Is Over tour on October 1 in Thousand Palms, California. The band also played a special headlining set on October 3 in the Los Angeles area at their star-studded 2025 Backyard Concert to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust offshoot charity, Teen Cancer America, and UCLA Health Center.

The Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America fund programs and recreational spaces geared toward young people with cancer.

Meanwhile, The Who released an expanded version of the band’s 1978 album Who Are You on October 31. The reissue is available now in multiple formats and configurations, including a Super Deluxe Edition box set.

The box set features seven CDs and a Blu-ray disc. The collection includes a remastered version of the originally released Who Are You mix by producer Jon Astley; an initial mix by producer Glyn Johns that was rejected by the band; various session outtakes, demos, and alternate mixes; rehearsals recorded at Shepperton Studios in 1977, 1978, and 1979; and live performances from The Who’s 1979 U.S. tour, which featured the late Moon’s successor, Kenney Jones, on drums.

The Blu-ray features new Atmos, stereo, and 5.1 surround mixes by acclaimed studio whiz Steven Wilson.

The Super Deluxe box set features more than 70 previously unheard tracks. It comes packaged with a 100-page hardback book featuring extensive notes by Who expert Matt Kent, track-by-track details and session information, and Wilson’s notes on his Dolby Atmos mix. The book also features rare photos, images of memorabilia and ephemera, and more.

Visit TheWho.com for complete details about the various versions of the Who Are You reissues.

