4 Feel-Good Songs From 1968 That Every Baby Boomer Can Still Sing by Heart

There are many ways to judge a song, but perhaps the most important criterion is how it makes us feel. The best kinds of music make us feel good, whether “good” means romantic, inspired, powerful, free, or some other positive, uplifting emotion that washes over us every time we listen. These songs stick with us for years, even decades, which is why every baby boomer alive can likely still sing these feel-good songs from 1968 by heart.

“Hey Jude” by The Beatles

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“Hey Jude” is likely one of the most ubiquitous songs of all time, let alone of The Beatles or the individual year of 1968. And it’s so well-known for good reason. Despite the ultra-specific message Paul McCartney imbued in this song for his bandmate’s young son, Julian, it still has a universal quality that makes it easy for anyone to relate to and connect with. As a result, there are countless baby boomers out there who can still sing every word of “Hey Jude”, right down to the rousing chorus of “na, na, na, na”s at the very end.

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“Hello, I Love You” by The Doors

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“Hello, I love you, won’t you tell me your name” is so quintessentially late 1960s that it’s a wonder the song hasn’t gotten old by now. The only logical explanation is that this 1968 hit is among the rare breed of feel-good songs that make us feel alive, impassioned, and daring no matter how many times we listen. It also helps that “Hello, I Love You” by The Doors was virtually everywhere in 1968, effectively burning it into the minds of baby boomers everywhere.

“Say A Little Prayer For You” by Aretha Franklin

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So much of popular music has to do with heartbreak, telling off an ex, or loudly declaring that we’re better off alone. But songs like “Say A Little Prayer For You” contrast these defiant emotions with sweet sentimentality. Love for love’s sake. Ask any baby boomer to finish the line “the moment I wake up,” and we’d wager most will respond, “before I put on my makeup,” without having to think too hard.

“(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay” by Otis Redding

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Despite the tragic story behind this career-defining track by Otis Redding, “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay” remains one of the top feel-good songs of 1968. Redding was still working on the song when his plane crashed, killing Redding, four members of The Bar-Kays, the musicians’ valet, and the pilot. Consequently, the final verse consists solely of whistles, which Redding planned to replace with words later.

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