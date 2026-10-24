4 Iconic Folk Rock Songs That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

Folk rock combines the best parts of two already loosely related genres and creates something provocative, powerful, and punchy. Acoustic and electric instruments mingle, and a strong storytelling element often drives the song forward. When it’s done well, it’s positively goosebump-inducing, which is certainly the case for me when I listen to these four iconic folk rock songs.

“Southern Man” by Neil Young

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To begin, I’ll start with my favorite Neil Young song off my favorite Neil Young album: “Southern Man” by After The Gold Rush. The song is often thought of as the catalyst for Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama”, but that was actually a different Young song, “Alabama”. Still, that’s not to say “Southern Man” holds punches. This gritty rock song is intensely powerful in its message, and it’s also a solid groove. Combining those two characteristics is a rare feat.

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“American Pie” by Don McLean

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Don McLean’s “American Pie” is the folk rock ballad of all folk rock ballads, and it’s among the songs that give me goosebumps every time I hear it. Specifically, I get goosebumps around the part when the marching band is playing on the football field and “refused to yield” to the football players trying to start back up the game. Blame it on my former life as a band kid. But that’s some powerful imagery.

“Ballad Of John And Yoko” by The Beatles

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Speaking of powerful imagery, The Beatles’ “Ballad Of John And Yoko” has plenty of that as John Lennon recounts his tumultuous attempt at marrying his second wife, Yoko Ono. Some songs build tension so nicely throughout the verses that it makes the release into the chorus all the more satisfying and goosebump-inducing, and this is one of those times. When the progression shifts to the IV chord as he sings, “Christ, you know it ain’t easy,” the song lifts in a very pleasing way.

“Peaceful Easy Feeling” by The Eagles

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The Eagles really hit the nail on the head when they named this track. “Peaceful Easy Feeling” evokes a sensation just like that: calm, breezy, and content. The vocal harmonies play a large part in why I find this folk rock song to be so chilling (in a good way). This is a song that makes a person reflect on the good things in their life, and the joy associated with those people and feelings is enough to send goosebumps up and down your arms—at least for me it is.

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