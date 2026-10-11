4 Marvin Gaye Songs That Still Make Me Want to Dance Today

Almost everyone loves the music of Marvin Gaye. An artist who had success on both the R&B and pop charts, Gaye spent more than 20 years releasing hit after hit.

Gaye also had a wide variety of song styles, including slow songs and uptempo tunes, like these four. Despite how many years have passed, they all still make me want to dance today.

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“Got To Give It Up”

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Perhaps Gaye’s most noteworthy dance song, “Got To Give It Up” came out in 1977. The song, written by Gaye, is the only single from Live At The London Palladium, a live record.

“Got To Give It Up” says, “Move your body, ooh baby, and dance all night / To the groove and feel alright.”

Gaye received a Grammy nomination for this song.

“How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)”

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“How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” is the title track of a record that Gaye released in 1965. Lamont Dozier, Brian Holland, and Eddie Holland are the three writers of the sweet song.

This became a Top 10 hit for Gaye in 1964. The chorus of the feel-good tune says, “How sweet it is to be loved by you / Oh baby / How sweet it is to be loved by you / Yes, it is.”

About 11 years later, in 1975, James Taylor had a No. 1 single with this song. It remains one of Taylor’s most popular hits.

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”

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One of Gaye’s signature songs, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” came out in 1967. Husband-and-wife songwriting duo Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson are the two writers of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”. Gaye sings this song with Tammi Terrell.

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” is about enduring love and commitment. It says in part, “Ain’t no mountain high enough / Ain’t no valley low enough. Ain’t no river wide enough / To keep me from getting to you, babe.”

Gaye’s take on “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” became a Top 10 hit. Numerous other artists also put their own spin on this song, including Diana Ross. This song is one of her No. 1 hits.

“Let’s Get It On”

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The title track of a record from 1973, “Let’s Get It On” is one of Gaye’s most successful songs, reaching No. 1 on both Billboard‘s Hot 100 and Hot Soul chart. “Let’s Get It On” stayed at the top of the Hot Soul chart for a total of six weeks.

The sexy song says, “Let’s get it on, baby / Let’s get it on, let’s love, baby / Let’s get it on, sugar / Let’s get it on.”

However, after “Let’s Get It On”, Gaye didn’t have another No. 1 single for three years. In 1976, he returned to the top of the charts with “I Want You”.

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