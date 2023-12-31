Miranda Lambert’s Slated New Year’s Eve Performance Has Fans Ecstatic: “The Only Plans I Need”

Only hours remain in 2023. Miranda Lambert has the answer for those still looking for a way to ring in the New Year. She took to social media earlier this week to remind her fans and followers that she’s performing live tonight in Times Square. However, fans won’t have to be watching the ball drop in the Big Apple to catch her performance.

Thursday (December 28) morning, Lambert shared a promotional photo along with a reminder for fans. “I’m performing on New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,” she wrote. Then, Lambert shared the details. “12/31 starting at 8p ET on CNN and streaming on Max,” she added.

As one fan noted on X, watching Lambert’s performance will be “the only plans I need.” Another user wrote, “God I love you.”

Miranda Lambert and More to Perform on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live

According to CNN, the NYE special will feature performances from an A-list lineup of musicians. Lambert, Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Darius Rucker, and Rod Stewart will provide the soundtrack for the evening’s festivities.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will also feature interviews with several stars. Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, and Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers will all sit down for chats with the show’s hosts. Additionally, acclaimed street magician David Blaine will make an appearance.

Cooper and Cohen return for the seventh year as co-hosts of CNN’s NYE celebration. They’ll host the show from New York. CNN Correspondent Richard Quest will be speaking to members of the crowd in Times Square.

“There’s no one I’d rather spend New Year’s Eve with and nowhere I’d rather be at midnight than New York’s Time Square,” Cooper said in a statement. Cohen also shared his thoughts. “Spending New Year’s with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time and a happy tradition I look forward to all year long.”

At 12:30 am ET, Sara Sidner and Carl Champion will take over. They’ll ring in the New Year for those in the central time zone from Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas. Correspondents in the Bahamas, Key West, Florida, Miami Florida, and Las Cruces, New Mexico will also check in throughout the night.

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

