The Who’s 10th Annual Backyard Concert Charity Event Also Featured Performances by John Fogerty, Def Leppard, & Other Rock Legends

The Who played the final concert of its “The Song Is Over” North American farewell tour on Wednesday, October 1, at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California, but the band apparently wasn’t quite finished rocking the U.S. On Friday, October 3, The British rock legends hosted and performed at a star-packed benefit show at a private venue near Los Angeles for their Teen Cancer America charity and the UCLA Health Center.

The event was the 10th annual Backyard Concert that The Who has held for Teen Cancer America. The show featured a jaw-dropping lineup that also included Cheap Trick, Peter Frampton, Def Leppard, John Fogerty, and The Doobie Brothers. If that weren’t enough, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder was on hand to make two guest appearances during the bash.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, all of the artists played short sets featuring some of their best-known and best-loved songs. Cheap Trick kicked things off, followed by Frampton.

The Who performed third, and played seven tunes: “I Can’t Explain,” “Who Are You,” “I Can See for Miles,” “You Better You Bet,” “The Kids Are Alright,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” and “Baba O’Riley.” Vedder joined the group for “The Kids Are Alright.”

Def Leppard were up next, and played a rare all-acoustic set

Fogerty performed in the fifth slot. His six-song set was made up mostly of classic Creedence Clearwater Revival tunes. Vedder returned to the stage to sing on “Fortunate Son.” The Doobie Brothers closed out the fundraiser.

About the Charities That Are Benefiting from the Concert

Teen Cancer America was co-founded by The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend in 2012. The charity funds special recreational units and supports programs geared specifically for teenagers and young adults with cancer. The organization’s model was based on the U.K.’s Teen Cancer Trust, of which Daltrey has been a patron for decades.

Funds raised by The Who’s Backyard Concert also went the UCLA Health Center, which provides innovative treatment and care for people on the autism spectrum. The hospital also offered continuous medial care to those affected by the devastating wildfires that ravaged areas of Southern California in January 2025.

More About the Backyard Concert

Some of the performers posted photos from and messages about the star-studded benefit event.

Frampton posted a note that reads, “Thanks so much Roger. So great to see you and be there for the very successful Teen Cancer US event. … Safe travels my friend!” The message was accompanied by a photo of Frampton with Daltrey. He also posted a pic of himself and his son, Julian, with NBA legends Kareen Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Cooper.

Def Leppard posted a series of photos, including pics of frontman Joe Elliott with Cheap Trick members, Daltrey, and Vedder. The post also featured a message that reads in part, “Good times at [The Who’s] 2025 Backyard Concert. Thanks for having us, it was an honor to be a part of the event.”

Fogerty posted a video montage from concert that included clips of him performing with Vedder, and a brief glimpse at The Who playing. The CCR legend also shared a message that reads, “Honored to be part of the 10th annual @TeenCancerAmerica & @UCLAHealth backyard concert raising money for an incredible cause and sharing the stage with so many legends. [Eddie Vedder] joined us for Fortunate Son and performances from Def Leppard, Peter Frampton, The Doobie Brothers, Cheap Trick, and The Who made it a night to remember. Thanks for having us, LA!”

More About The Who’s Farewell Tour

As previously reported, The Who’s recently wrapped up a trek dubbed The Song Is Over: The North American Farewell Tour. The outing which featured 17 dates and ran from an August 16 show in Sunrise, Florida, through the aforementioned October 1 performance in Thousand Palms.

The Who has not announced plans to play any other concerts, although the group’s manager, Bill Curbishley, said in an interview earlier this year that additional shows in the U.K. and other countries aren’t out of the question.

At the end of the Thousand Palms concert, The Who’s surviving original members, Townshend and Daltrey, both addressed the crowd.

“To what we know as The Who, it’s goodbye,” Pete said. “What Roger and I will get up to next, who knows? If we last any longer, I’m sure we’ll get up to all kinds of mischief, We’ll do stuff together, I’m sure sharing some stuff, all kinds bits and pieces. But for this kind of thing, it’s goodbye. And you were last!”

Daltrey added, “Thank you so much for coming out. Thank you so much for your support over all the years, it means so much to us. It was every band’s dream in the ’60s to make it in America, and thanks to you guys, you made it happen for us. Thank you so much!”

The Who’s 10th Annual Backyard Concert Set Lists, Private Venue, Los Angeles, CA – 10/3/2025:

Cheap Trick

“Dream Police” “Stiff Competition” “I Want You to Want Me” “Surrender”

Peter Frampton

“Show Me the Way” “Do You Feel Like We Do” “Baby, I Love Your Way”

The Who

“I Can’t Explain” “Who Are You” “I Can See for Miles” “You Better You Bet” “The Kids Are Alright” (with Eddie Vedder) “Won’t Get Fooled Again” “Baba O’Riley”

Def Leppard

“Armageddon It” “Hysteria” “This Guitar” “Two Steps Behind” “Pour Some Sugar on Me”

John Fogerty

“Bad Moon Rising” “Joy of My Life” “Down on the Corner” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” “Fortunate Son” (with Eddie Vedder) “Proud Mary”

The Doobie Brothers

“Long Train Runnin’” “China Grove” “Black Water” “Takin’ It to the Streets” “Listen to the Music”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BC)