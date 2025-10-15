4 of the Best Real Friendships in Country Music

Country music artists might compete for chart positions and prestigious awards, but they can also be each other’s biggest allies. We found four of the best real friendships in country music, with artists who have been open about their admiration and respect for one another.

Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins

Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins’ friendship goes back years and years. The two released their “Hillbilly Bone” single in 2009. It’s Adkins who invited Shelton to become a Grand Ole Opry member, via Twitter, one year later, in 2010, also inducting him later that year. Shelton and Adkins.

The two have also toured together more than once, including on Shelton’s Friends and Heroes Tours. Although Adkins may have served as the opening act, Shelton says it’s Adkins who inspires him more than any other artist.

“He was always that guy for me who would set me down and say, ‘Listen,’” Shelton says (via Taste of Country). “And he would get on to me about stuff. Especially because back in the day, I was way worse than I am now.”

Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan

Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are both from Georgia, but that isn’t why they are good friends. The two also came up around the same time in country music. In fact, Bryan once even opened for Aldean.

Last year, Aldean paid tribute to Bryan at the 2024 ACM Honors.

“Luke and I both came up in this town together,” Aldean says (via Country Now). “And we totally could have been enemies, rivals, but instead we became best friends. And over the years, I’ve watched him give 100 percent to whatever he does, especially when it comes to helping others.”

The two just announced a co-headlining show at Sanford Stadium in 2026.

Kenny Chesney and Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney went from being a fan of Kenny Chesney to a friend. Moroney joined Chesney on his 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour, where they immediately became close friends, on and off stage, in spite of their almost 30-year age gap.

“He’s become such a close friend and mentor,” Moroney says (via Holler). And there was a time where I was really crashing out over this article that got posted. And a lot of it wasn’t true, Kenny came to my house because he was like, ‘You need to chill out. You’re building something so special, the connection you have with your fans, and you are letting these people eat your lunch.’”

Moroney and Chesney recently released “You Had To Be There“, a song she wrote about Chesney.

Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley

There isn’t a lot of room in country music for female artists, which might be why fans think Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley would be competitive. Fortunately, that is not at all the case, with the two rooting for each other and celebrating their successes.

Wilson got her start a bit before Langley, serving as an inspiration and role model for the rising star.

“I love Ella,” Wilson says on Country Nights Live With Bev Rainey. “She is like a sister, and I just see her, and I think she’s one of the most talented people in this business. And so it’s important for me to check in on her, and just be there for her if she needs me.”

Earlier this year, Wilson also presented Langley with Billboard‘s Rising Star Award.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA