Ernest Tubb Record Shop Reopens in Downtown Nashville With a Few Additions

For any fan who visited Nashville over the recent years, they easily noticed that the home of country music was changing. Wanting to expand their careers beyond the stage, numerous stars like Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, John Rich, and even Blake Shelton owned a bar in the famed city. While not opposed to embracing the future, many hoped that the city would honor the past. And thanks to the Ernest Tubb Record Shop, that historic past was on full display when the iconic store reopened.

Dating back to the 1940s, the record shop was a hidden gem in country music. For those unfamiliar with the history of the store, they could simply walk past the landmark without giving it a second glance. But for those dedicated country music fans, they knew the importance of the Ernest Tubb Record Shop. Besides highlighting some of the genre’s legendary singers, the venue once hosted the Music City New Awards. It also housed the Midnite Jamboree, which featured a radio program launched by none other than Tubb himself.

Sadly, back in 2022, an announcement was made that the shop was closing its doors. But barely a year later, the building was sold for nearly $19 million to a group of real estate investors that included Tubb’s grandson, Dale Tubb.

The Ernest Tubb Record Shop Features More Than Records

Ready to bring new life to the store, the Ernest Tubb Record Shop officially reopened this week. Although the building now includes two bars, a space for private events, and several stages, the record store remains, which can be located on the second floor. And no Nashville spot would be complete without a rooftop bar.

While bringing the Ernest Tubb Record Shop into the future, fans can easily spot the establishment as the original sign lights up the street.

Sharing a video of workers replacing the original sign, the Ernest Tubb Record Shop wrote, “That glow you see? It’s a little bit honky tonk and a whole lotta heart. Ernest Tubb Record Shop is home again.”

From vinyl records to rooftop views, the Ernest Tubb Record Shop reminds fans that no matter how much Nashville changes, its soul will always sing country.



