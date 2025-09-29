Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean Bring Their Roots Home With 2026 Georgia Show

Before becoming a hit country singer and judge on American Idol, Luke Bryan grew up on a peanut farm in Leesburg, Georgia. Unknown to him at such a young age, he would eventually turn his love for George Strait and Elvis Presley into a career. And at the same time, just a 90-minute drive from his home was another country star, Jason Aldean. Growing up in Macon, Georgia, the two seemed to be on a similar path as their careers centered around country music. Wanting to celebrate their love for Georgia, the two decided to join forces for a special performance in 2026.

Scheduled to take place on April 25th, there appeared to be only one venue big enough to hold both Aldean and Bryan – the University of Georgia. Recently, stars like Strait and Zach Bryan decided to make history when they performed at college stadiums in Texas and Michigan. Wanting to add their names to the list, the Georgia natives will return to the home of the Bulldogs for an unforgettable night.

Luke Bryan And Jason Aldean Discuss Going Home

Discussing their past and how they once performed at Sanford Stadium in 2013, Aldean said, “Playing Sanford Stadium in 2013 was one of the biggest highlights of my career. I couldn’t be more excited to co-headline it this time with my buddy Luke Bryan. Luke and I have talked for years about wanting to do another show in Athens, and finally the stars have aligned for us to be able to do it.”

Remembering his own childhood and growing up around the stadium, Bryan added, “Growing up going to Sanford Stadium was always a highlight of the year for me and I can’t believe I get to go back as a co-headliner with one of my best friends and play this iconic place. Aldean and I have been talking about putting on a unique show together for a few years and to be able to do that in our home turf is incredible.”

Aldean and Bryan won’t be the only Georgia natives at the concert, as Lauren Alaina, who shared a past in Rossville, will also be performing. And although not raised in Georgia, Zach Top threw his hat into the mix.

With two hometown heroes sharing the stage, plus a stacked lineup of guests, the concert is shaping up to be a true Georgia homecoming fans won’t want to miss. And for those looking to purchase tickets, they can visit LukeBryan.com, JasonAldean.com, or GeorgiaDogs.com to learn more.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM)