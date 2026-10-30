4 of the Most Impressive Rock Vocal Performances From 1973

The music scene of the 1970s blended rock ‘n’ roll, pop, funk, soul, and R&B, all genres that shine the brightest when showcasing exceptional vocal talent. Unsurprisingly, there are countless impressive vocal rock performances from this decade—here are four of the most remarkable from 1973 specifically.

“Great Gig In The Sky” by Pink Floyd

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Clare Torry wasn’t a member of Pink Floyd when she recorded “Great Gig In The Sky”, and in fact, the actual members of Pink Floyd hardly acknowledged her after she stepped out of the recording booth. She didn’t know that her vocal performance would make it onto their upcoming album, Dark Side Of The Moon, until she saw the album sitting in a record shop window. Her absolutely stunning vocals on the track make this entire anecdote all the more baffling, even years later.

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“Dream On” by Aerosmith

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Aerosmith’s debut single, “Dream On”, not only landed the Boston rock ‘n’ roll band on mainstream radio. It also set Steven Tyler up to be one of the most lauded vocalists of rock ‘n’ roll history. Indeed, the band took the ethos of “if you’re going to do it, do it right” to a whole new level with this stunning power ballad. Tyler’s vocal control and range are front and center in this track, ranging from contemplative crooning to raspy wailing at the highest peaks of his register.

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John

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Elton John contributed countless vocal performances throughout the 1970s. But for this 1973 list in particular, we’d have to select “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”. The title track of John’s seminal album sees the rock ‘n’ roll pianist in fine form, executing vast melodic leaps with ease and in a nasal falsetto reminiscent of the year. John’s vocals transport the listener to the idyllic rural landscape that he sings about in this career-defining hit.

“Hocus Pocus” by Focus

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“Hocus Pocus” might not be the most timeless song ever written, nor does it have a vocal performance that’s everyone’s cup of tea. Nevertheless, it’s an impressive one, thus earning its spot as the final entry in this list of stunning vocal performances from 1973. (Though we should note the song was already out two years earlier in the band’s native Netherlands.) Between the yodeling and flute playing, it’s hard to say which part is the most impressively wacky.

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