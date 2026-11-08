4 One-Hit Wonder Lyrics From 1993 That Every 90s Kid Remembers

From memorable alternative jams to rap songs that make us think about society, 1993 had a wide range of hits. Here are some one-hit wonder lyrics from 1993 that 90s kids will definitely remember from that year.

“Slam” by Onyx

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Slam! Da duh duh! Da duh duh! / Let the boys be boys! / Slam! Da duh duh! Da duh duh! / Make noise, b-boys!

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You might not have the rap parts memorized in “Slam”, but that chorus is easy to remember. “Slam” was released as a single by Onyx, and it became their breakthrough hit, successfully sending the group to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The title of this song is a reference to slam dancing, which is essentially the same thing as moshing.

“U.N.I.T.Y.” BY Queen Latifah

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“Instinct leads me to another flow (flow) / Every time I hear a brother call a girl a b***h or a ho / Trying to make a sister feel low / You know all of that gots to go.”

Queen Latifah‘s “U.N.I.T.Y.” is all about Black women choosing to respect themselves and not letting other men treat them poorly. This song won a Grammy for Best Solo Rap Performance in 1995. It made a statement back in the day, and it still makes one now.

“Come Inside” by Intro

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“(Let me) let me, come inside / (I’ll keep you) I’ll keep you satisfied, tonight / If you want me, if you need me / (Let me) turn down all the lights.”

Released from Intro’s debut self-titled album, “Come Inside” is the group’s most successful song. It earned them a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as a hit on the Hot R&B Songs charts. This song is a perfect representation of smooth, romantic R&B that was popular at the time. The lyrics are simple, but the vibe is evident.

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star

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“I wanna hold the hand inside you / I wanna take the breath that’s true / I look to you, and I see nothing / I look to you to see the truth.”

“Fade Into You” is the kind of song that takes you away into a magical trance within the first few bars. This song was Mazzy Star’s only entry on the Billboard Hot 100, but it’s not hard to see why the song was successful. “Fade Into You” sparkles with nostalgia, even if you weren’t alive to hear the song when it came out.

Photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella