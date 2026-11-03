4 Rolling Stones Songs Not Every Fan Knows (But Every Fan Should)

It’s not that we don’t love hits like “Gimme Shelter” and “Start Me Up”, but there are definitely other songs in The Rolling Stones‘ long list of albums that serve as reminders as to why we love them. Take these songs, for example.

“No Expectations”

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In 1969, Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones passed away by drowning at the age of 27. A month earlier, Mick Taylor replaced him in the group because he had become unreliable due to substance abuse problems. Lead singer Mick Jagger once said, per Songfacts, that the slide guitar Jones contributed to “No Expectations” was “the last time I remember Brian really being totally involved in something that was really worth doing.” Prior to that, the musician had apparently “lost interest in everything.”

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“Let It Bleed”

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“Let It Bleed” is significant because this song marks the first time in The Rolling Stones’ discography that one of their songs also took on the name of an album title. The Let It Bleed album was also the first album released after Brian Jones’ death. This was the album during which Jones was fired for being consistently unreliable. The cool thing about this song, besides the fact that it’s the Stones’ first title track, is that it almost feels like listening to drunk karaoke in a dive bar, but in a cool, unpolished way.

“Live With Me”

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This song also appears on Let It Bleed, the album. From the distorted guitar to the punchy beat that backs it up, “Live With Me” is a little rachet and proud of it. This song definitely falls in the “The Bitch Is Back” category of music. It’s unapologetic, and it doesn’t care whether you like what the narrator has to say or not.

I got nasty habits, I take tea at three

Yes, and the meat I eat for dinner must be hung up for a week

My best friend, he shoots water rats and feeds them to his geese

Don’t ya think there’s a place for you in between the sheets?

“Citadel”

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“Citadel” from The Rolling Stones’ Their Satanic Majesties Request album feels like an immersive psychedelic experience from the second you press play. The song’s lyrics describe a place that the Stones have journeyed far to see. There’s talk of peasants roaming the streets, woods of steel and glass, and shiny metal cars. It all feels a little bit off, but that’s kind of the charm of “Citadel”.

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