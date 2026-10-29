4 Songs From 1971 That Even Modern Music Fans Can Get Behind

From rock to folk to singer-songwriter anthems, 1971 was full of great songs. Here are some hits that I think are unanimous favorites, whether you listen to older tunes or not.

“Coat Of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton

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It’s hard not to get behind a Dolly Parton song, but this one in particular tugs at our heartstrings. “Coat Of Many Colors” details Parton’s life growing up in the mountains in East Tennessee as a little girl, where her large family crowded into a little cabin. Her mom made her a coat of many colors out of rags, and although it wasn’t fancy, Parton shares that it was special because it was made with love.

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“Now I know we had no money / But I was rich as I could be / In my coat of many colors / My mama made for me / Made just for me.”

“B*tch” by The Rolling Stones

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There are quite a few songs in popular culture that use that word in the title. Who doesn’t love “The B*tch Is Back” by Elton John? This particular song, though, was released as the B-side to another slightly controversial Stones song, “Brown Sugar”. The provocative formula seemed to work for the Stones, however. Both “B*tch” and “Brown Sugar” were popular hits for the group.

“California” by Joni Mitchell

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I mean, how can you not fall in love with folk singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell? “California” is one of the singer’s less lyrically complex tracks, but it’s still valuable to her discography. While writing her Blue album, Mitchell was travelling across Europe following her breakup from Graham Nash. This song pays homage to her home in the Sunshine State.

Oh, but California

California, I’m coming home

I’m going to see the folks I dig

I’ll even kiss a Sunset pig

California, I’m coming home.

“Imagine” by John Lennon

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Say what you want about the former Beatle, but John Lennon’s “Imagine” is a classic and one of the most famous songs of 1971. Even though he felt like this song was misunderstood in the context of religion, one thing is clear. “Imagine” encourages people to picture a world with more unity and peace, where there’s less discourse over which way is the right way.

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