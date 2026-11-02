4 Songs From 1978 That Even Modern Music Fans Can Get Behind

When Top 40 pop fails you, it’s time to go back to the essentials. Here are a few songs from 1978 that make us envy a time when new wave, rock, and our favorite musicals ruled the charts.

“Just What I Needed” by the Cars

Play video

Ric Ocasek of The Cars came up with “Just What I Needed” in his basement, which honestly, totally changes our perspective on where greatness comes from. This punchy new wave song appeared on The Cars’ debut album in 1978, and ended up becoming a Top 40 pop hit on Billboard. “Just What I Needed” is still one of the group’s most popular tracks, and for good reason. It’s catchy, that hook is insanely memorable, and the sentiment is fun as all get out.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Greased Lightnin’” by John Travolta

Play video

Who doesn’t love the Grease soundtrack? “Greased Lightnin’” is kind of one of the theme songs of the film. Kenickie and the T-Birds sing the song while they fantasize about fixing his car, and musical tomfoolery ensues. John Travolta sings on top of the vehicle, then slides underneath it as it transforms into a perfectly well-oiled machine and continues singing while the T-Birds accompany him in matching outfits. Some of the original lyrics of this song are a bit questionable, but honestly, the choreo kind of makes up for it.

“Heart Of Glass” by Blondie

Play video

In “Heart Of Glass”, Debbie Harry of Blondie sings about a love that seems to present one way but really is something else entirely. We’ve all been there, and it’s hard not to relate to the singer when she talks about how confusing love is.

In between, what I find is pleasing and I’m feeling fine

Love is so confusing, there’s no peace of mind

If I fear I’m losing you

It’s just no good, you teasing like you do.

“I’m Every Woman” by Chaka Kan

Play video

There’s something about “I’m Every Woman” that feels timeless. It might be because the song reappeared in The Bodyguard years after this release, where Whitney Houston sang it. However, there’s definitely something to be said for Kan’s version of the song, which has that special late 70s disco flair. Houston’s version has that sentimental 90s sparkle, but personally, I will always choose disco over, well, just about anything else.

Photo by: Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images