4 Songs From 1986 That Every Hard Rock Enthusiast Should Know

When it comes to landmark moments and hard rock, 1986 was a year that was full of them. Artists like Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, and even Bon Jovi dropped records that would be hailed as some of the most iconic in the genre’s history. Here are some of the songs from this year that arguably define hard rock today.

“Shot In The Dark” by Ozzy Osbourne

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“Shot In The Dark” appears on Osbourne’s album The Ultimate Sin, and became his first song to truly dominate the mainstream and the rock circuits. Being Osbourne’s first song to top the Billboard Hot 100, like other 80s songs (take “Every Breath You Take”, for example), this tune is proof that stalker anthems were actually kind of popular with listeners. I don’t know what it is about an ominous figure in the dark that gets people fired up, but there must be something to it.

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“You Give Love A Bad Name” by Bon Jovi

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Similar to “Shot In The Dark”, this song was actually Bon Jovi’s first Billboard No. 1. “You Give Love A Bad Name” is exactly the kind of diss you want to craft after an ugly breakup. It’s sharp, and it’s to the point, but it’s also so badass.

Shot through the heart, and you’re to blame

You give love a bad name (bad name)

I play my part and you play your game

You give love a bad name (bad name)

Hey, you give love

A bad name.

“Master Of Puppets” by Metallica

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One of the most renowned live pieces in Metallica’s catalog, “Master Of Puppets” hails from the album of the same name. The album Master Of Puppets is regarded as one of the most influential albums of all time when it comes to the heavy metal thrash genre, having gone platinum in two years. This song had to make the cut.

“The Final Countdown” by Europe

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“The Final Countdown” might be Europe’s claim to fame, but if you don’t think this song is iconic, you’ve got another thing coming. Joey Tempest, the band’s lead singer, commented on the song’s enduring popularity in an interview with David Felix decades after its release:

“…[The song] turned out to be a great opening for that album and for the show, as well. Nowadays, we don’t rehearse it, but when we play it live, it is still just so amazing! It does communicate so well with the audience, and we really love playing it.”

Photo by: Mick Hutson/Redferns