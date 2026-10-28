4 Songs From 1991 That High Schoolers Knew Every Word To

The year 1991 saw the end of the Cold War, a boost in the US economy, and the first websites ever. Musically, the year saw a rise in alternative rock, along with releases from some familiar 80s favorites. Here are a few songs from 1991.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana

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This one is a teen staple. Nirvana’s Nevermind was an essential part of music culture in the early 90s and introduced a grungier sound than rock fans were used to. Title-wise, the inspiration for this song came from the name of a deodorant brand called Teen Spirit.

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“I Wanna Sex You Up” by Color Me Badd

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This raunchy song by Color Me Badd was actually the group’s first single, and it’s still, arguably, their most famous song ever. The track’s lyrics paint an intimate encounter in heavy detail. It really doesn’t take much to understand what this one is about, as it’s pretty to the point.

Come inside, take off your coat, I’ll make you feel at home.

Now let’s pour a glass of wine ’cause now we’re all alone.

I’ve been waiting all night so just let me hold you close to me,

‘Cause I’ve been dyin’ for you girl and make love to me.

“Black Or White” by Michael Jackson

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The Dangerous album was the follow-up to Michael Jackson’s Bad, which was released in 1987. Even though the project isn’t necessarily hailed in the same way that Jackson’s previous two albums are, Dangerous was still an international success. It topped the charts in 15 countries, including the US. “Black Or White”, one of the most popular songs from the project, is a song that promotes racial unity, as Jackson sings:

And I told about equality

And it’s true, either you’re wrong or you’re right

But if you’re thinkin’ about my baby

It don’t matter if you’re black or white.

“(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” by Bryan Adams

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“Everything I Do” spent 7 weeks on top of the Hot 100, which made it the longest-running No. 1 song to have topped charts since 1983. The ballad also appeared in the movie Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and was nominated for several awards, including a Grammy for Record of the Year and an Academy Award for Best Original Song. It didn’t win those, sadly. But it did take home the Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television.

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