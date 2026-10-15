4 Songs That High Schoolers in 1986 Knew Every Word To

High schoolers in 1986 really got the best of both worlds in terms of music. Artists were making music that was heartfelt and honest, but also exploratory genre-wise. Here are some of the best songs from that year.

“The Final Countdown” by Europe

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I feel like high schoolers of the 80s would have definitely been singing along to this famous hit. Even though the chorus is likely the main thing you remember about this hard rock song, there’s actually kind of a plot involved in “The Final Countdown”. The verses describe the main characters in the song going to space, and not knowing when they’ll return to Earth. This is because much of these lyrics were inspired by David Bowie‘s song “Space Oddity”.

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“Invisible Touch” by Genesis

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I feel like “Invisible Touch” describes what it feels like to have a teen-level, all-encompassing crush while sticking to strong dance pop roots. This is definitely one of Genesis’ best songs. It’s upbeat, and that chorus is really unforgettable.

“She seems to have an invisible touch, yeah / She reaches in and grabs right hold of your heart / She seems to have an invisible touch, yeah / It takes control and slowly tears you apart.”

“True Blue” by Madonna

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True Blue was Madonna’s lover girl album. She was married to actor Sean Penn at the time and even got the title from one of his favorite phrases. “True Blue”, the song, is a love song if I’ve ever heard one. Madonna sings about finding the one for her and promises to be “true blue” because her love for him is so strong.

Penn and Madonna got married just 6 months after dating, at a 1985 beach wedding in Malibu. A friend of Madonna’s told People of their relationship: “I’ve never seen two more passionate people. Forget about the superstar stuff; Madonna is a girl wildly in love.”

“Dancing On The Ceiling” by Lionel Richie

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I had to throw another dance song into the mix. “Dancing On The Ceiling” is all about that contagious feeling that enters the room when you’ve got a really good party going.

The room is hot and that’s good

Some of my friends came by from the neighborhood

The people starting to climb the walls

Oooh, it looks like everybody is having a ball.

This song has a disco edge, with that 80s pop flair you know and love.

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