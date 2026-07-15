4 Songs That Will Turn Any Country-Pop Fan Into a Classic Country Lover

Pop country might be a popular choice on the radio nowadays, but we have to give credit where credit is due. As someone who listens to a lot of pop country, here are some of my favorite classic country staples.

“Jolene” by Dolly Parton

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I mean, come on! How can you not love Dolly Parton‘s classic tale about a red-haired, green-eyed temptress? My feelings on this one might have to do with the fact that I’ve heard it too many times to count, but regardless, I’m never not singing along when “Jolene” comes on.

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“Crazy” by Patsy Cline

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This one is taking it way back. “Crazy” was released by Patsy Cline in 1961 and became one of the most popular jukebox songs ever. If you want to hear a little bit more of that country influence, definitely check out Willie Nelson’s version of this tune, which came out on his debut album, …And Then I Wrote. There’s just something about this song that feels undeniably classic, whether you’re listening to it in a dive bar or on vinyl.

“Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” by Johnny Cash

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Although Kris Kristofferson is the one who penned this track, it was Johnny Cash who ended up getting a No. 1 hit out of “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down”.

“I suppose we’ve all … all of us been at one time or another ‘[a] drifter at heart,’ Cash said of this song during his performance of it on ABC in 1970. “…Many who have drifted — including myself — have found themselves no closer to peace of mind than a dingy backroom, on some lonely Sunday morning, with it coming down all around you.”

“Here For A Good Time” by George Strait

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I couldn’t make a list of classic country songs and not throw a little George Strait in there. Written by Strait, his son Bubba, and songwriter Dean Dillon, “Here For A Good Time” has a pretty simple message. What’s the use in worrying about the past when you can trade out your red wine for moonshine and live it up now! In the first verse, Strait sings:

I’m not gonna lay around and whine and moan

‘Cause somebody done done me wrong

Don’t think for a minute that I’m gonna sit around

And sing some old sad song.

Photo by: Julie Snow/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images