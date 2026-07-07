Dolly Parton Is Celebrating Her 81st Birthday With a Huge Career Milestone

Since the 1950s, Dolly Parton has been a leading voice in country music. Although known for iconic hits like “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” the hitmaker expanded her stardom far beyond Nashville. She also left her mark on Hollywood thanks to Rhinestone with Sylvester Stallone. If that wasn’t enough, she also built a brand unlike any other with The Dollywood Company. An absolute titan when it comes to the entertainment industry, Dolly was ready to add another chapter to her amazing career with her new Broadway musical.

In January, Dolly will celebrate her 81st birthday. While a special moment for the singer, she hoped to mark the occasion with fans. On January 19, which is Dolly’s birthday, the Dolly: A True Original Musical will open on Broadway. Taking her story from the Smoky Mountains all the way to the Big Apple, the musical was helmed by Bartlett Sher.

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Thrilled over what she helped create with the musical, Dolly insisted, “My whole life has been a musical. A grand ole opera really and I can’t wait to present it to you on Broadway. I hope you enjoy watching as much as I’ve enjoyed livin’ it.”

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Delivers a Special Mother’s Day Performance for “All the Mamas Out There”]

Fans Already Praising Dolly Parton’s Broadway Musical

While hoping the musical is a hit, Dolly already watched country music embrace the story when it premiered at the Fisher Center last summer. When announced, fans clamored to get tickets to see the new musical. And to make it better, it was held in the heart of country music – Nashville.

As for the reception, the musical not only sold out but garnered rave reviews. One person claimed, “This musical is an absolute must-see! I was able to see the show last summer in Nashville, and it was SO GOOD!.”

Although most know Dolly’s story, according to Sher, this was the first time that she was able to share her entire story her way. “Despite all of that genuine love, Dolly has never really shared her story before. She’s offered glimpses and peeks, but this musical allows her to reveal the unfiltered story in her own words.”

With Dolly building her entire empire through music, it seemed only fitting that her story would be told on the Broadway stage. If the sold-out Nashville run is any indication, Broadway audiences are in for something special.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)