“I Promised My Kids”: Kelly Clarkson Makes Final Decision on Replacing Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’

Famed American Idol winner and Grammy Award-winner Kelly Clarkson made an appearance recently at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show just won a Daytime Emmy (for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, respectively), and Clarkson took some time to speak with ET’s Deidre Behar afterward.

Of course, Behar asked her what everyone’s been thinking: Will Kelly Clarkson replace Katy Perry after the “What Makes a Woman” singer’s exit from American Idol?

Unfortunately for Clarkson fans, it looks like she won’t be serving as a judge in the upcoming season.

“No, no, I can’t do that, only because I promised my kids,” Clarkson said on becoming an American Idol judge in the brief interview. “I was like, ‘I wanna be there as much as I possibly can.’ And it would put me in LA, and that’s why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much.”

It makes perfect sense. Why would Clarkson leave one successful singing competition show just to join another? Still, it would be interesting to see the show’s 2002 winner return to the show as a judge.

“I wanted a life for us,” Clarkson continued. “And we enjoy the park every day and we enjoy each other. As a parent… people get this… you only get so much time until they don’t want to hang out with you. “That’s the reason [I can’t do Idol]. It’s my kiddos.”

Clarkson was also very direct about her reasons for leaving The Voice last year. In another interview with ET, she said that she struggled to “smile” and felt the need to focus on (and relocate) her family. She shares two children with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Well, it looks like another potential judge’s name has been struck off the list.

Has the New Judge for ‘American Idol’ Season 23 Been Chosen Yet?

It doesn’t look like the American Idol producers have chosen the new judge yet. Or, at the very least, they haven’t announced it yet.

Current judge Luke Bryan recently expressed that he’d love to see singer Meghan Trainor in the judge’s seat next season. Allegedly, current judge Lionel Richie also has a list of fellow artists he’d love to see judge on the show.

At this point, no news of Katy Perry’s replacement has been announced. Stay tuned!

