4 Unforgettable Hard Rock Hits From 1976 That Take Baby Boomers Back in Time

So many baby boomers in 1976 got to hear the best that hard rock, as a genre, had to offer. Let’s get nostalgic and dive into just four hard rock hits that took over the radio in 1976 that baby boomers likely still remember today.

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Öyster Cult from ‘Agents Of Fortune’

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I have to admit, I love listening to this song whenever I’m behind the wheel of a car, and I’m not even a baby boomer myself. There’s something so magical about “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Öyster Cult that makes it a delight to listen to while on the open road. And listeners back in 1976 definitely agreed.

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“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Öyster Cult remains the band’s biggest hit. It reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 7 on the Cash Box chart.

“Detroit Rock City” by KISS from ‘Destroyer’

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KISS was having quite a time in their careers in the mid-1970s, and “Detroit Rock City” made waves in the city it was written about in 1976. Interestingly enough, KISS was formed in New York. So, why all the love for the Michigan metropolis?

“‘Detroit Rock City’ is an interesting one, because Detroit really embraced us before any other city,” said Paul Stanley. “We were an opening act everywhere else, and in Detroit we were a headliner. It started as a tribute to Detroit, and then it kind of took a left turn because we played Charlotte once, and somebody coming to the arena was killed in an accident. And I thought, how bizarre that somebody on their way to something so life-affirming loses their life. So there’s a juxtaposition in that song about singing about how great Detroit is, and actually about someone going to the show who doesn’t make it.”

“Last Child” by Aerosmith from ‘Rocks’

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Aerosmith injected a dose of funk into this hard rock banger from 1976. It’s a bit of an underrated gem in retrospect, though “Last Child” did do fairly well on the charts. It made it to No. 21 on the Hot 100 and No. 26 on the Canadian charts. It doesn’t get as much love as the band’s bigger hits. But it’s still a delightfully nostalgic banger with a funky groove that just works.

“Crazy On You” by Heart from ‘Dreamboat Annie’

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Heart was dishing out hard rock bangers left and right back in the 70s, and this 1976 tune is still a beloved cut among baby boomers. “Crazy On You” by Heart was a modest hit in the US, peaking at No. 35 on the Hot 100. But in the Netherlands, it was a surprising smash, peaking at No. 2 on the Dutch Top 40.

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