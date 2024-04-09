49 Winchester Announce Long-Awaited New Album ‘Leavin’ This Holler’ with Standout Track “Yearnin’ for You”

Today (April 9) residents of Castlewood, Virginia are celebrating 49 Winchester Day. The day honors the rising alt-country hometown heroes who put Castlewood and all of Russell County on the map. However, fans who don’t live in or near Castlewood shouldn’t feel left out. The band announced their next album Leavin’ This Holler and released “Yearnin’ for You” as the lead single from the collection. Check out the official music video below.

Leavin’ This Holler hits streaming services and record store shelves on August 2 via New West Records. It will be 49 Winchester’s fifth album and their second since signing with New West. The album will also mark a major landmark for the band. They released their self-titled debut outing in April 2014. Ten years later, they’re still going strong. In fact, as the new single shows, they’re stronger than ever before.

49 Winchester didn’t go into making Leavin’ This Holler alone. It also features an eclectic list of guests. The Czech National Symphony Orchestra, Maggie Antone, Philip Bowen, and Cole Chafin all make appearances on the album.

Isaac Gibson, 49 Winchester’s vocalist talked briefly about Leavin’ This Holler in a statement. “We wanted to explore every possible sound we could on this record,” he said. “No stone left unturned sonically — we got it exactly where we wanted it.”

Isaac Gibson Discusses 49 Winchester’s New Single

“When I wrote this song, I felt like it encapsulated what it’s like to be a musician, and more specifically that other side of the coin that fans don’t see as often,” Gibson shared in a statement. “The people you miss so badly, the sacrifice that it takes to forge out a living. I think more importantly, it’s a love song. It’s about reuniting with the one that holds you down, and how great it is to finally be back where you are loved,” he added. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

Gibson and the rest of the band will be living the lyrics of “Yearnin’ for You” for quite some time. As usual, their touring schedule this year is relentless. It includes headlining dates to support the new album, dates supporting Tyler Childers on his Mule Pull Tour, and festival appearances. So, those who want to see 49 Winchester live are in luck. They’ll be on the road until October.

Leavin’ This Holler Tracklist

Favor

Hillbilly Happy

Yearnin’ For You

Make It Count

Leavin’ This Holler

Fast Asleep

Tulsa

Rest of My Days

Traveling Band

Anchor

