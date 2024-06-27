Ozzy Osbourne “Regretfully” Forced to Cancel Upcoming Mad Monster Party Appearance

Selling over 100 million albums throughout his time on stage, Ozzy Osbourne gained fame thanks to his contributions to the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. While exploring a solo career, the rockstar seemed untouchable as he gained entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Music Hall of Fame. He even received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While considered the “Prince of Darkness”, it appears his age is catching up to him as he recently canceled an appearance at the Mad Monster Party.

With fans looking forward to seeing Ozzy on July 12, Sharon Osbourne shared the news that her husband was unable to travel. “Regretfully, the Osbourne family have to cancel our upcoming appearance at the Mad Monster Party in Phoenix because Ozzy is unable to travel at this time. However, Jack [Ozzy and Sharon’s son] will be there flying the flag for the Osbournes.” She added, “Everybody who bought the Osbourne package will, of course, get full refunds.”

🥺 apologies! However Jack will still be there representing 🤘@MadMonsterMag pic.twitter.com/FnjZ4m9uxE — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 26, 2024

Sharon ended her announcement by thanking fans for their support. “We would like to thank you all for your constant support. It means so much to him, you have no idea. And all I can do is apologize that we won’t be there and I’m apologizing for people we’ve let down from my heart. So God bless you all. Thank you so much.”

Ozzy Osbourne Wants One Show To Thank Fans

For any fan of Ozzy, they know he has spent decades fighting a rare form of Parkinson’s. Just last year, the icon opened up about his struggles with Rolling Stone UK. When asked if he would ever return to the stage, he said, “I’m taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will. But it’s been like saying farewell to the best relationship of my life. At the start of my illness, when I stopped touring, I was really pissed off with myself, the doctors, and the world. But as time has gone on, I’ve just gone, ‘Well, maybe I’ve just got to accept that fact.’”

Always remembering those who supported him throughout the decades, Ozzy explained how he hoped to pay tribute to his fans one last time. “If I can’t continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, ‘Hi guys, thanks so much for my life.’ That’s what I’m working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I’ll die a happy man.”

