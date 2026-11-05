5 Feel-Good Songs From 1977 That Every Baby Boomer Can Still Sing by Heart

Of the many functions music serves in our lives, the one that often sticks with us the most is how it can make us feel good, lift our spirits, and get us in the right mindset for having a good time. Whether getting ready for a night out or simply dancing in the kitchen on cleaning day, these feel-good songs stay in our minds long after they first came out. For baby boomers, that’s especially true of these five feel-good songs from 1977.

“Best Of My Love” by The Emotions

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The Emotions released “Best Of My Love” as the lead single off their fourth studio album, Rejoice, in the summer of 1977. The track won multiple awards, including the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and the American Music Award for Favorite Soul/R&B Single. “Best Of My Love” topped the charts for weeks on end that summer, giving baby boomers ample time to memorize the feel-good lyrics.

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“Oh-ooh-oh, you got the best of my love / Oh-ooh-oh, you got the best of my love.”

“(Your Love Has Lifted Me) Higher And Higher” by Rita Coolidge

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Jackie Wilson was the first to release “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher” in 1967. Ten years later, Rita Coolidge released her rendition to even greater commercial success. Whereas Wilson’s track peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, Coolidge’s made it all the way to No. 2. Among the romantic disco love songs to come out of 1977, Coolidge’s track is one that every baby boomer can likely still sing by heart.

“Your love is liftin’ me higher than I’ve ever been lifted before.”

“You Make Me Feel Like Dancing” by Leo Sayer

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Leo Sayer released “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing” in the fall of 1976, and by 1977, it was riding high on charts worldwide. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100, the RPM Top Singles chart in Canada, and New Zealand’s pop chart. It’s easy to see why this song was such a global phenomenon. From Sayer’s cutesy falsetto in the verses to the driving groove of the chorus, this song has an inescapable hook that never gets old.

“You make me feel like dancing, wanna dance the night away.”

“Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett

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Now, there are some people who could argue that Jimmy Buffett’s 1977 hit “Margaritaville” isn’t actually all that peppy, but there’s no denying its place among other feel-good songs of the era. The beachy vibes and singalong-able chorus have given this song status far greater than Buffett’s career alone. “Margaritaville” captures a feeling more than one artist’s commercial success (of which there were many), and most baby boomers can still sing along.

“Wasting away again in Margaritaville, searching for my lost shaker of salt.”

“Dancing Queen” by ABBA

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Finally, “Dancing Queen” by ABBA is one of the prime feel-good songs of 1977. The song is all about having a good time on a Friday night, and who doesn’t love to give in to that feeling every now and then? The song was a tremendous success, topping charts in the United States, Canada, all throughout Europe, and beyond. Baby boomers everywhere can likely still sing (at least the chorus of) this classic track by heart.

“You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life / Ooooh see that girl, watch that scene, digging the dancing queen.”

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