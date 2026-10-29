5 Rock Songs From 1980 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

Rock ‘n’ roll was becoming more powerful by the year in the 1980s, with the previous decade’s prog rock and heavy metal continuing to evolve into new and exciting soundscapes. The results were and continue to be goosebump-inducing—for me, anyway—and that includes these five songs from 1980 that ushered in the new decade.

“Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Tom Petty

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Some guitar riffs are simply too good for their own good, and “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Tom Petty is certainly one of them. Petty had a way of building captivating worlds with simple language, which is what made his songs so universally loved. Although this was technically from Petty’s solo debut, Full Moon Fever, longtime Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell still had a role in writing this song. You can tell by the way the guitar riffs act as the icing on top of the cake. Not too overpowering. Just enough to make you go back for seconds.

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“Love Is A Battlefield” by Pat Benatar

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As a woman, it’s hard to express just how pivotal Pat Benatar’s “Love Is A Battlefield” was when I was younger. As a pre-teen and well into my teen years, I would often listen to this song when I was experiencing some sort of love life turmoil. And as anyone who has either been or been around teenage girls can attest, that happened quite often and with startling bouts of intensity. We’re all just living “heartache to heartache” when you really think about it. Without fail, this quintessential 1980s song never fails to give me goosebumps.

“The Boys Of Summer” by Don Henley

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Don Henley’s “The Boys Of Summer” is another Mike Campbell composition. However, when The Heartbreakers guitarist presented it to Tom Petty, Petty turned it down. That decision would haunt him every time he heard this hit song on the radio, performed by The Eagles’ drummer instead of him. Luckily for me, I had and continue to have no skin in that game. So, all this song leaves me with are deeply wistful and nostalgic feelings that always give me chills.

“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Journey

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Power ballads can be cheesy, but cheesiness does not necessarily negate a song’s chill factor. Indeed, a song can be a little cringey and still be emotionally moving—isn’t that a good metaphor for all of life? To be cringe is to be free, as the internet is wont to say, and I’m not ashamed to say that the sheer passion of the kind of songs like Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” always sends goosebumps up and down my arms.

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds

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Finally, if I’m being honest, a large reason why Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” is so chill-inducing for me is because of The Breakfast Club. It’s a great 1980s rock song regardless. But something about imagining John Bender walking across the football field, Claire Standish’s diamond stud earring in his fingerless-gloved hand, pumping his fist into the air, never fails to give me goosebumps. Those crazy kids learned so much that day.

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